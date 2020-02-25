FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, will present at Cowen and Company’s 40th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on March 2, 12:00 pm EST at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.
To access the live webcast and archived recordings for this presentation, visit the Investors & Media section of the Phathom Pharmaceuticals website at www.phathompharma.com.
About Phathom
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com.
