8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$502.1 Million by the year 2025, Endoscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Endoscopes will reach a market size of US$23.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$125.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Fiber Optics: Unique Features Expand Application
Landscape of Fiber Optics in Medical Industry
Recent Market Activity
Worldwide Medical Fiber Optics Market Scenario
Market Outlook
Application of Fiber-Based Sensors and Optical Fibers in
Healthcare
Surge in Minimally Invasive Procedures and Trend towards
Miniaturized Devices Propel Growth in Medical Fiber Optics
Market
Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing
Nations Promise Future Growth
Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber
Optics
Rising Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand for Medical
Fiber Optics in Emerging Economies
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medical Fiber Optics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
biolitec AG (Austria)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
Coherent, Inc. (USA)
ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc. (Germany)
Nufern (USA)
IPG Photonics Corporation (USA)
LEONI AG (Germany)
Newport Corporation (USA)
OFS Fitel, LLC (USA)
Schott AG (Germany)
Sunoptic Technologies (USA)
Timbercon, Inc. (USA)
Trimedyne, Inc. (USA)
Vitalcor, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber
Optic Technology
Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts
Market Prospects
Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels
Demand for Medical Fiber Optics
4 Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology
Locating Tumors and Other Growths
Multicore Fiber for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
Ultraminiature Pressure Sensors to Sense Intracranial Pressure
Fiber Optics Usage by Medical Practitioners to Examine
Unreachable Sections of the Patient?s Body
Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product
Innovation
New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and
Cost-Efficiencies
Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility
Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to
Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists
High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to
Cause Tissue Damage
Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical Sector
Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors
for an Array of Applications
Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical
Sensing Market
List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications - An
Overview
Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors
Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles - An Emerging
Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space
OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical
Fiber Optics Market
Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for
Medical Fiber Optics
Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage
of Endoscopes
New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds
Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation
Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor
Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings
Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope
Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic
Fields
Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale
3D Microstructures
Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method
Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy
Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis
Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution
An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Medical Fiber Optics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Medical Fiber Optics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Endoscopes (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Endoscopes (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Endoscopes (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lasers (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Lasers (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Lasers (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Surgical Lights (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Surgical Lights (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Surgical Lights (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Dental Lights (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Dental Lights (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Dental Lights (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Sensors (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Sensors (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Sensors (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medical Fiber Optics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Medical Fiber Optics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Medical Fiber Optics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Medical Fiber Optics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
Fiber Optics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese Medical Fiber Optics Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Medical Fiber Optics in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Medical Fiber Optics Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medical Fiber Optics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Medical Fiber Optics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Medical Fiber Optics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 39: European Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Medical Fiber Optics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 41: French Medical Fiber Optics Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Medical Fiber Optics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Medical Fiber Optics in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Medical Fiber Optics Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Medical Fiber Optics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Medical Fiber Optics Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Medical Fiber Optics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 54: Spanish Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Medical Fiber Optics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Medical Fiber Optics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 57: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Medical Fiber Optics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Medical Fiber Optics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Medical Fiber Optics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Medical Fiber Optics Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Medical Fiber Optics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Medical Fiber Optics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Medical Fiber Optics Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 72: Indian Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Medical Fiber Optics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Medical Fiber Optics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Medical Fiber Optics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Fiber Optics Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Medical Fiber Optics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 80: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Medical Fiber Optics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Medical Fiber Optics in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Medical Fiber Optics Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Medical Fiber Optics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Medical Fiber Optics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Medical Fiber Optics Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Medical Fiber Optics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Medical Fiber Optics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Medical Fiber Optics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 96: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Medical Fiber Optics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Medical Fiber Optics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Medical Fiber Optics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 101: Medical Fiber Optics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical
Fiber Optics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Iranian Medical Fiber Optics Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Medical Fiber Optics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Fiber Optics in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Medical Fiber Optics Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Medical Fiber Optics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Medical Fiber Optics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Medical Fiber Optics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Medical Fiber Optics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Medical Fiber Optics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Medical Fiber Optics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Medical Fiber Optics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 120: Medical Fiber Optics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
