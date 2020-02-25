STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $828,000, or $0.16 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $228,000, or $0.04 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $3,428,000, or $0.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,086,000, or $0.37 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 were affected by non-recurring items. Excluding non-recurring items, the net loss was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, while the net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $3.7 million. The non-recurring items, all presented on a pre-tax basis, were as follows:

A gain on the sale of buildings of $2.5 million, including a gain of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter,

Restructuring charges of $1.0 million, including $875,000 in the fourth quarter, and

An insurance recovery for property damage of $90,000.

At December 31, 2019, total assets amounted to $631.0 million compared to $641.4 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $10.4 million, or 1.7%. This decrease was due to a reduction of $31.6 million in loans held for sale during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 attributable to both a seasonal decline in home purchases and a dip in loan refinancing activity. The reduction in loans held for sale was partially offset by increases in the loan and investment portfolios of $11.9 million and $10.3 million, respectively.

James P. McDonough, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The turnaround in operating results in 2019 has been extremely gratifying. In the fourth quarter of 2018, we paved the way for this turnaround with our consolidation of mortgage banking operations and the expansion of our geographic footprint to Central and Western Massachusetts with fully staffed loan origination offices. Shortly thereafter, we further enhanced our production capabilities with the addition of an experienced team of loan originators in Boston’s MetroWest region, all at a time when refinancing activity had slowed and sales margins had contracted. By enhancing our capacity to generate additional revenues, we were well positioned in 2019 to take advantage of the boom in loan refinancing activity resulting from the decline in mortgage rates which started in the first quarter of the year. As a result, we closed $969 million in residential mortgage loans in 2019, a near 90% increase from 2018. In addition, our gain on loan origination and sale activities increased by $11.4 million, or 151%, from $7.5 million in 2018 to $18.9 million in 2019.”

“We are also pleased with our progress throughout the second half of 2019 in growing our non-brokered deposits, a key strategic initiative,” Mr. McDonough commented. “During this period, such deposits increased $27.2 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.3%. We believe that our core checking account acquisition efforts working with a nationally recognized organization specializing in such programs, combined with our use of business development officers and a focus on the need for competitively priced products for both consumer and business customers, position us well to sustain this momentum into 2020,” he added.

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income was flat at $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year. While average interest-earning assets increased between periods by $21.6 million, or 3.7%, the net interest margin decreased in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2.88% from 3.01% in the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to the rising cost of deposits as more customers shift their funds to accounts offering more attractive interest rates.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $144,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to a provision of $579,000 in the prior year quarter. The provisions in both periods were primarily due to loan growth. The provision in the fourth quarter of 2018 also included $149,000 for an impaired consumer loan. The allowance for loan losses was 0.90% and 0.91% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and was 131.4% and 121.1% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $807,000 to $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 included a gain of $2.3 million on the sale of our former Boston branch. Excluding this non-recurring item, non-interest income increased $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period due to an increase of $3.3 million, or 150.2%, in the gain on loan origination and sale activities. This increase was volume related due to the addition of nearly 20 loan originators over the past twelve months and the favorable interest rate environment. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, interest rates on mortgage loans began to decline which led to the first significant increase in loan refinancing activity experienced in nearly three years. Together these factors resulted in a 171.4% increase in loans sold during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net loan servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) of $284,000 as actual loan prepayments exceeded expectations.

Non-interest expenses increased $153,000 to $9.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 included a restructuring charge of $875,000 consisting of accruals for workforce reduction costs as well as contractual costs associated with office space no longer being used in Andover following consolidation of mortgage banking operations. Excluding this non-recurring item, non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.0 million compared to the prior year period principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $783,000. This increase was caused by higher salaries and commissions associated with increased residential loan production of $166 million and higher incentive compensation costs, partially offset by lower transition payments to new loan originators, lower non-restructuring related severance costs and an increase in deferred loan origination costs.

Income tax expense of $21,000 and $17,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, consists solely of a state income tax provision. The Company has a net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforward for federal tax purposes of $12.0 million. Since 2014, the NOL as well as other deferred tax assets have been subject to a full valuation allowance, which totaled $2.3 million at December 31, 2019. The valuation allowance for net deferred tax assets was reduced in 2019 principally due to the impact of the Company’s earnings on the NOL carryforward. We evaluate the tax valuation allowance on a quarterly basis. Based primarily on an assessment of historical operating results, we concluded that the tax valuation allowance should be maintained at December 31, 2019.

Year End Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 6.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year. This increase was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $65.4 million, or 12.1%, partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin of 15 basis points from 3.10% in 2018 to 2.95% in 2019. The decrease in net interest margin is due to a reduction in the ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities from 129.1% in 2018 to 125.5% in 2019, as well as an increase in the cost of deposits as more customers shift their funds to accounts offering more attractive interest rates.

The Company did not recognize a provision for loan losses in 2019 while in 2018 it recognized a provision of $762,000. The principal reason that no provision was recognized in 2019 was the reduction in the loan portfolio of $14.8 million, while the provision in 2018 was principally attributable to loan portfolio growth of $84.1 million. Due to overall stability in both internal and external measures of credit risk, the general component of the allowance for loan losses remained largely unchanged in both years. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.90% and 0.91% at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $8.0 million to $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $13.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest income in 2018 included a gain of $2.5 million on the sale of buildings and a $90,000 insurance recovery. Excluding these non-recurring items, non-interest income increased $10.5 million in 2019 compared to the prior year due to an increase of $11.4 million, or 150.7%, in the gain on loan origination and sale activities. This increase was partially offset by a reduction in net loan servicing fees caused by a $920,000 decline in the fair value of certain MSRs. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities in 2019 was a direct result of the addition of nearly 20 loan originators since mid-2018 and the boom in loan refinancing activity resulting from the decline in mortgage rates which began in the first quarter of the year. Together these factors resulted in a $511 million, or 133.5%, increase in loans sold in 2019 (excluding the sale of portfolio loans) compared to the prior year. The fair value adjustment for MSRs resulted from the acceleration of both actual and projected loan prepayments on serviced loans.

Non-interest expenses increased $4.3 million, or 13.5%, to $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $31.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Non-interest expenses in 2018 included a restructuring charge of $1.0 million consisting of accruals for workforce reduction costs as well as contractual costs associated with office space no longer being used in Andover following consolidation of mortgage banking operations. Excluding this non-recurring item, non-interest expenses in 2019 increased $5.2 million compared to the prior year principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $5.1 million, or 26.0%. This increase was caused by higher salaries and commissions associated with increased residential loan production of $456.8 million, or 89.0%, and higher incentive compensation costs, partially offset by lower transition payments to new loan originators and non-restructuring related severance costs and an increase in deferred loan origination costs.

Spending on marketing in 2019 was $174,000 less than the prior year due to additional advertising in 2018 associated with the re-branding to Envision Bank. The increase of $358,000 in other non-interest expenses in 2019 was driven by the increase in Envision Mortgage’s loan production and the donation of unused land to a charity.

Income tax expense of $118,000 and $31,000 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, consisted solely of a state income tax provision.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $631.0 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $614.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $16.7 million, or 2.7%. This growth resulted from an increase of $24.3 million in loans held for sale and an increase of $6.9 million in the investment portfolio, partially offset by a decrease of $14.7 million in portfolio loans. The increase in loans held for sale was a direct result of the 124.4% increase in residential loan production achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior year period. The decrease in portfolio loans occurred largely as a result of the transfer from portfolio of $28.6 million in residential mortgage loans to loans held for sale as well as prepayments of commercial and industrial loans. The increase in total assets was funded by non-brokered deposit growth of $29.6 million.

Net loans totaled $469.1 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $14.7 million, or 3.0%, from the balance at December 31, 2018. This reduction occurred principally in commercial and industrial participation loans which decreased by $12.2 million due principally to significant prepayments during the year. No new loan participations were purchased in 2019. One-to four-family residential mortgage loans decreased by $2.0 million in 2019 due to the transfer of loans from portfolio to loans held for sale and by the sale of a higher proportion of residential mortgage originations into the secondary market. Consumer loans, which consist primarily of purchased loans, decreased by $3.8 million in 2019 as loan repayments exceeded loan purchases during the year. No purchases of student loans and unsecured consumer loans were made in 2019.

Deposits increased $59.9 million, or 13.7%, to $497.0 million at December 31, 2019 from $437.1 million at December 31, 2018. Included in this increase was $30.3 million of brokered deposits. Non-brokered deposits increased $29.6 million, or 7.9%, in 2019 despite deposit run-off of nearly $10.0 million following the December 2018 closing of the Boston branch. The growth in non-brokered deposits experienced in 2019 has occurred primarily in competitively priced savings and money market accounts.

Total stockholders’ equity was $78.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $78.0 million at December 31, 2018. The increase of $501,000 in 2019 was due to net income of $3.4 million, an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities of $1.5 million and equity adjustments of $1.2 million related to the stock benefit plan and employee stock ownership plan. These increases were partially offset by stock repurchases of $5.4 million as the Company repurchased 353,572 of its shares in 2019 at an average cost of $15.35 per share. The Bank’s tier one capital to average assets was 11.3% at December 31, 2019 compared to 10.9% at December 31, 2018. The Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements at December 31, 2019.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, eight loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the sole member of Envision Bank Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”), a nonprofit corporation organized in 2016 to financially support community projects that improve the quality of life in markets served by Envision Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has funded projects focused on support of military veterans and their families, and education.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,371 $ 3,451 Interest-bearing deposits 3,881 3,667 Total cash and cash equivalents 8,252 7,118 Certificates of deposit 490 2,205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 57,503 50,556 Loans held for sale, at fair value 62,792 38,474 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,280 in 2019 and $4,437 in 2018 469,131 483,846 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 2,417 4,700 Accrued interest receivable 1,393 1,504 Mortgage servicing rights, net 8,556 7,786 Premises and equipment, net 5,748 6,368 Bank-owned life insurance 8,441 8,256 Foreclosed real estate, net - 65 Other assets 6,281 3,462 Total assets $ 631,004 $ 614,340 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 61,603 $ 64,229 Interest bearing 344,581 312,321 Brokered 90,858 60,580 Total deposits 497,042 437,130 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 44,403 89,036 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2,052 2,129 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,464 2,551 Other liabilities 6,581 5,533 Total liabilities 552,542 536,379 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 56 60 Additional paid-in capital 51,127 55,608 Retained earnings 31,757 28,329 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,944 ) (4,132 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (534 ) (1,904 ) Total stockholders' equity 78,462 77,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 631,004 $ 614,340





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,841 $ 5,624 $ 23,631 $ 19,541 Other interest and dividend income 378 426 1,600 1,743 Total interest and dividend income 6,219 6,050 25,231 21,284 Interest expense 1,828 1,630 7,398 4,588 Net interest income 4,391 4,420 17,833 16,696 Provision for loan losses 144 579 - 762 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,247 3,841 17,833 15,934 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 353 368 1,407 1,464 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 5,462 2,183 18,900 7,539 Mortgage servicing fees, net 32 329 394 1,264 Gain on sale of buildings - 2,261 - 2,476 Other 245 144 962 940 Total non-interest income 6,092 5,285 21,663 13,683 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,382 5,599 24,896 19,765 Occupancy and equipment 811 716 2,783 2,873 Professional fees 366 340 1,185 1,164 Marketing 322 274 967 1,141 Restructuring charges - 875 - 968 Other non-interest expenses 1,609 1,533 6,119 5,761 Total non-interest expenses 9,490 9,337 35,950 31,672 Income (loss) before income taxes 849 (211 ) 3,546 (2,055 ) Income tax expense 21 17 118 31 Net income (loss) $ 828 $ (228 ) $ 3,428 $ (2,086 ) Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.16 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.64 $ (0.37 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 5,248,021 5,526,416 5,383,617 5,570,720





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Averages Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balance and Yields For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 554,972 $ 5,841 4.21 % $ 526,192 $ 5,624 4.28 % Investment securities(2) (3) 50,290 367 2.92 % 58,055 403 2.78 % Interest-earning deposits 5,038 13 1.03 % 4,474 27 2.41 % Total interest-earning assets 610,300 6,221 4.08 % 588,721 6,054 4.11 % Noninterest-earning assets 32,250 28,310 Total assets $ 642,550 $ 617,031 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 120,343 223 0.74 % 101,566 52 0.20 % NOW accounts 38,389 50 0.52 % 42,291 50 0.47 % Money market accounts 80,623 241 1.20 % 60,442 200 1.32 % Term certificates 200,123 1,068 2.13 % 162,570 693 1.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 439,478 1,582 1.44 % 366,869 995 1.08 % FHLBB advances 50,444 246 1.95 % 98,460 635 2.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 489,922 1,828 1.49 % 465,329 1,630 1.40 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 62,674 66,608 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 9,337 6,851 Total liabilities 561,933 538,788 Total stockholders' equity 80,617 78,243 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 642,550 $ 617,031 Net interest income $ 4,393 $ 4,424 Interest rate spread(4) 2.58 % 2.71 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 120,378 $ 123,392 Net interest margin(6) 2.88 % 3.01 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 124.57 % 126.52 %



(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $2,000 and $4,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Averages Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balance and Yields For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 547,454 $ 23,632 4.32 % $ 471,849 $ 19,541 4.14 % Investment securities(2) (3) 52,953 1,521 2.87 % 61,566 1,658 2.69 % Interest-earning deposits 5,109 90 1.76 % 6,689 117 1.75 % Total interest-earning assets 605,516 25,243 4.17 % 540,104 21,316 3.95 % Noninterest-earning assets 27,903 26,621 Total assets $ 633,419 $ 566,725 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 108,483 560 0.52 % 103,228 185 0.18 % NOW accounts 39,197 194 0.49 % 42,449 205 0.48 % Money market accounts 69,362 955 1.38 % 67,817 674 0.99 % Term certificates 178,901 3,619 2.02 % 132,984 2,006 1.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 395,943 5,328 1.35 % 346,478 3,070 0.89 % FHLBB advances 86,724 2,070 2.39 % 71,990 1,518 2.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 482,667 7,398 1.53 % 418,468 4,588 1.10 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 62,314 62,350 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 8,845 6,295 Total liabilities 553,826 487,113 Total stockholders' equity 79,593 79,612 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 633,419 $ 566,725 Net interest income $ 17,845 $ 16,728 Interest rate spread(4) 2.64 % 2.85 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 122,849 $ 121,636 Net interest margin(6) 2.95 % 3.10 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 125.45 % 129.07 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $12,000 and $32,000 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 v. 2018 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 304 $ (87 ) $ 217 Investment securities (57 ) 20 (37 ) Interest-earning deposits 3 (16 ) (13 ) Total interest-earning assets 250 (83 ) 167 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 11 160 171 NOW accounts (5 ) 5 - Money market accounts 60 (19 ) 41 Term certificates 181 194 375 Total interest-bearing deposits 247 340 587 FHLBB advances (259 ) (130 ) (389 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (12 ) 210 198 Change in net interest income $ 262 $ (293 ) $ (31 ) For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 v. 2018 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 3,236 $ 855 $ 4,091 Investment securities (242 ) 105 (137 ) Interest-earning deposits (28 ) 1 (27 ) Total interest-earning assets 2,966 961 3,927 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 10 365 375 NOW accounts (16 ) 5 (11 ) Money market accounts 16 265 281 Term certificates 811 802 1,613 Total interest-bearing deposits 821 1,437 2,258 FHLBB advances 336 216 552 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,157 1,653 2,810 Change in net interest income $ 1,809 $ (692 ) $ 1,117





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 Envision

Bank Envision

Mortgage Consolidated

Total Net interest income $ 3,862 $ 529 $ 4,391 Provision for loan losses 144 - 144 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,718 529 4,247 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 320 33 353 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 5,808 5,808 Mortgage servicing fees, net (90 ) 122 32 Other 132 113 245 Total non-interest income 362 6,076 6,438 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,773 4,609 6,382 Occupancy and equipment 390 421 811 Other non-interest expenses 1,354 943 2,297 Total non-interest expenses 3,517 5,973 9,490 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 563 $ 632 1,195 Elimination of inter-segment profit (346 ) Income before income taxes 849 Income tax expense 21 Net income $ 828

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2018 Envision

Bank Envision

Mortgage Consolidated

Total Net interest income $ 4,123 $ 297 $ 4,420 Provision for loan losses 579 - 579 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,544 297 3,841 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 300 68 368 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 2,419 2,419 Mortgage servicing fees, net (85 ) 414 329 Gain on sale of building 2,261 - 2,261 Other 87 57 144 Total non-interest income 2,563 2,958 5,521 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,944 3,655 5,599 Occupancy and equipment 417 299 716 Restructuring charge - 875 875 Other non-interest expenses 1,121 1,026 2,147 Total non-interest expenses 3,482 5,855 9,337 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 2,625 $ (2,600 ) 25 Elimination of inter-segment profit (236 ) Loss before income taxes (211 ) Income tax expense 17 Net loss $ (228 )

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Envision

Bank Envision

Mortgage Consolidated

Total Net interest income $ 15,985 $ 1,848 $ 17,833 Provision for loan losses - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,985 1,848 17,833 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 1,268 139 1,407 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 19,851 19,851 Mortgage servicing fees, net (363 ) 757 394 Other 596 366 962 Total non-interest income 1,501 21,113 22,614 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,065 17,831 24,896 Occupancy and equipment 1,527 1,256 2,783 Other non-interest expenses 4,789 3,482 8,271 Total non-interest expenses 13,381 22,569 35,950 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 4,105 $ 392 4,497 Elimination of inter-segment profit (951 ) Income before income taxes 3,546 Income tax expense 118 Net income $ 3,428 Total assets - December 31, 2019 $ 521,144 $ 109,860 $ 631,004

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Envision

Bank Envision

Mortgage Consolidated

Total Net interest income $ 15,664 $ 1,032 $ 16,696 Provision for loan losses 762 - 762 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,902 1,032 15,934 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 1,344 120 1,464 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 8,859 8,859 Mortgage servicing fees, net (310 ) 1,574 1,264 Gain on sale of buildings 2,476 - 2,476 Other 520 420 940 Total non-interest income 4,030 10,973 15,003 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,793 12,972 19,765 Occupancy and equipment 1,507 1,366 2,873 Restructuring charge - 968 968 Other non-interest expenses 4,476 3,590 8,066 Total non-interest expenses 12,776 18,896 31,672 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 6,156 $ (6,891 ) (735 ) Elimination of inter-segment profit (1,320 ) Loss before income taxes (2,055 ) Income tax expense 31 Net loss $ (2,086 ) Total assets December 31, 2018 $ 526,871 $ 87,469 $ 614,340

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2018 Net loss - GAAP basis $ (228 ) $ (2,086 ) Non-interest income adjustments: Gain on sales of buildings (2,261 ) (2,476 ) Gain on insurance recovery - (90 ) Non-interest expense adjustments: Restructuring charges 875 968 Net loss - Non-GAAP basis $ (1,614 ) $ (3,684 )

The Company’s management believes that the presentation of net loss on a non-GAAP basis excluding non-recurring items provides useful information for evaluating operating results and any related trends that may be affecting the Company’s business. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

There were no non-GAAP adjustments for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2019.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets: (1) GAAP 0.52 % (0.15 %) 0.54 % (0.37 %) Non-GAAP (2) NA (1.05 %) NA (0.65 %) Return on average equity: (1) GAAP 4.11 % (1.17 %) 4.31 % (2.62 %) Non-GAAP (2) NA (8.25 %) NA (4.63 %) Net interest margin 2.88 % 3.01 % 2.95 % 3.10 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 49.48 % 46.63 % 46.20 % 39.13 % Non-GAAP (2) NA 33.33 % NA 34.31 % Efficiency ratio: GAAP 90.53 % 96.21 % 91.02 % 104.26 % Non-GAAP (2) NA 113.68 % NA 110.39 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) (3) 11.30 % 10.88 % 11.30 % 10.88 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.52 % 0.61 % 0.52 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.91 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 131.37 % 121.06 % 131.37 % 121.06 % Tangible book value per share 14.06 13.19 14.06 13.19

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 14 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented

(4) Total loans excludes loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees

NA – Not applicable

For More Information, Contact:

Michael K. Devlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (617-925-1961)

