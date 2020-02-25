New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442583/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$735.4 Million by the year 2025, Battery Powered will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Battery Powered will reach a market size of US$58.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions

Bailey Medical Engineering

Handi-Craft Company

Hygeia Health

Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co., Medela

NUK® USA

Philips Avent

Pigeon Corp.

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

TOMY Company Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442583/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Breastfeeding: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving

Function of Mothers

List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage

List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players

Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market

Adoption

Competition

Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description

and Key Products Offered

Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump

Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer

Acceptance

Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup

Companies

Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum

Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide

Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for

Working Mothers

BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use

Medela Swing

Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump

Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump

The First Years Double Breast Pump

Global Competitor Market Shares

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian

Super Powers

Breast Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)

Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)

Handi-Craft Company (USA)

Hygeia Medical Group (USA)

Linco Baby Merchandise Work?s Co. (Taiwan)

NUK® USA LLC (USA)

Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA)

Philips Avent (UK)

Pigeon Corp. (Japan)

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and

Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental

Growth Driver

Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies

Uniqueness of Mother’s Milk due to Exclusivity of Components

Present

Breast Milk: The ’Gold’ Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations

& Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements

Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly

Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump

A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh

Horigen 3D Breast Pumps

Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Ameda Purely Yours

MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs

Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well

for the Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern

Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps

Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Breast Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Breast Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Breast Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Battery Powered (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Manual (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Manual (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Manual (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Breast Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Breast Pumps Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Breast Pumps Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Breast Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Breast Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Breast Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Breast Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Breast Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Breast Pumps Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 29: Breast Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Breast Pumps Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: French Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Breast Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Breast Pumps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Breast Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Breast Pumps Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Rest of World Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 29

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442583/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001