PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) (the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that makes private debt and equity investments has announced that it will partially redeem its 6.25% Senior Notes due 2022 (NYSE: MVCD) (the “Notes”). The Company will redeem $20.0 million principal amount, of the $115 million issued and outstanding Notes on March 26, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with the optional redemption provisions provided in the indenture governing the Notes. The redemption price per Note will be $25, plus accrued and unpaid interest through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. MVC intends to use cash on hand to fund the redemption.



This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption. Beneficial holders of the Notes with any questions should contact the brokerage firm or financial institution through which they hold the Notes.

The Notes selected for redemption should be presented and surrendered by mail or by hand at the office of the paying agent, U.S. Bank National Association, 111 Fillmore Avenue E., St. Paul, MN 55107, Attention: Bondholder Services, Phone Inquiries: 1-800-934-6802.

About MVC Capital, Inc.

MVC Capital is a Business Development Company traded on the New York Stock Exchange that provides long-term debt and equity investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations of companies in a variety of industries. For MVC's investor relations, please call Jackie Rothchild at 914-510-9400 or Jeffrey Goldberger at 212-896-1249.

