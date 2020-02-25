New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442567/?utm_source=GNW

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG

Antas Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Bostik Inc.

Franklin International Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Mapei S.p.A.

RPM International Inc.

DAP Products Inc.

Tremco Incorporated

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Construction Chemicals - Addressing the Diverse Construction Needs

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Demand in Linear Relationship with Construction Sector

Non-Residential Construction - the Primary End-use Market

Developing Economies Drive Momentum

Rise of New Production Facilities in Emerging Markets

R&D Investments Continue to Improve

Global Competitor Market Shares

Construction Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Demand for Cement Additives Gains Strength

Construction Chemicals Innovate to Improve Energy Efficiency

Demand on Rise in Roofing Restoration

Government Regulations Drive Demand for Green Construction

Chemicals

Sustainable Products Gain Popularity

Concrete Solutions Witness Notable Innovations

High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance

Concrete

Demand for Ready-mix Concrete Boosts Consumption of Admixtures

Demand on Rise for Waterproofing Admixtures

Polycarboxylate Admixtures Grow in Demand

Strong Demand in Developing Economies to Boost Lignosulfonate-

based Concrete Admixtures Market

Demand for Low Maintenance Construction Benefits Demand for

Polyurethane Sealants

Infrastructure upgrades Spur Consumption of Bituminous Sealants

and Caulks

High Performance Colored Materials Attract Attention

Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive Alternatives Gain Demand





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Construction Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Construction Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Construction Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Concrete Admixtures (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Concrete Admixtures (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Concrete Admixtures (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Protective Coatings (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Protective Coatings (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Protective Coatings (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Adhesives & Sealants (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Adhesives & Sealants (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Adhesives & Sealants (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Waterproofing Chemicals (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Waterproofing Chemicals (Product Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Waterproofing Chemicals (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Asphalt Additives (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Asphalt Additives (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Asphalt Additives (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Construction Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Construction Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Construction Chemicals Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Construction Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Construction Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Construction Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Construction Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Construction Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Construction Chemicals Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Construction Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Construction Chemicals Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Construction Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Construction Chemicals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: Construction Chemicals Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Construction Chemicals Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: French Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Construction Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Construction Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: German Construction Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Construction Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Construction Chemicals Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Construction Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Construction Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: United Kingdom Construction Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Spanish Construction Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Construction Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Construction Chemicals Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: Russian Construction Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Construction Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 59: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Construction Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Construction Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Construction Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Australian Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Indian Construction Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Construction Chemicals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Construction Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Construction Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 80: Construction Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Construction Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Construction Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Construction Chemicals Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Construction Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Construction Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Construction Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mexican Construction Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Construction Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 95: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Construction Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Construction Chemicals Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 101: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Construction Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Construction Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Construction Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Iranian Construction Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Construction Chemicals Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Construction Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Construction Chemicals Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Construction Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Construction Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Construction Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Construction Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Middle East Construction Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Construction Chemicals Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 120: African Construction Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 215

