New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442562/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bubble Gum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$409.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$333.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bubble Gum will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arcor Group

Cloetta AB

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd.

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg

Lotte Confectionery

Mars, Incorporated

The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.

Mondel?z International, Inc.

Peppersmith

Perfetti Van Melle

The Hershey Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442562/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Gums: Confectionery with High Levels of Frequent Consumption

Gums: A Few Interesting Facts

Despite Concerns, Myriad Health Benefits Drive Steady Growth in

Gum Consumption

Market Fortunes Significantly Impacted by Trends in the

Confectionery Sector

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Future Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors Reduce

Scope for Growth





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Arcor Group (Argentina)

Cloetta AB (Sweden)

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Lotte Confectionery (South Korea)

Mars, Incorporated (USA)

The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (USA)

Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)

Peppersmith (UK)

Perfetti Van Melle (Italy)

The Hershey Company (USA)

ZED Candy (Ireland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Evolving Role of Gums as a Functional Product Drive Market Demand

Gum Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

3D-Printed Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum for Relief from IBS Symptoms

Cannabis-Based Chewing Gum for Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Gum-tec Compounds from Recycled Chewing Gum

Chewing Gum to Ease Nausea

Chewing Gum for Weight Management

Sensor-Integrated Chewing Gum for Fitness Tracking

Green Chewing Gums

Jolt Energy Gum with Caffeine and Guarana

CBD (Cannabidiol) Chewing Gum

Innovative Flip-Top Packaging for Chewing Gums

Biodegradable Gums: The Next Big Thing in the Gums Market?

Nutraceutical Gum: Inexpensive and Effective

Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market

Potential

Medium for Delivering Medicinal Properties Offer Huge Market

Potential

Localized Effects and Convenience Drive Demand for Medicated

Chewing Gum as a Drug Delivery System

A Plethora of Interesting Flavors Benefit Market Adoption

Flavor Preferences Vary by Region

"Bubble Gum Flavor": Still the Popular Choice

Mint: All-Time Favorite

Sweet and Sour: A Unique Flavor

Changing Attitudes, Health and Product Safety Concerns

Influence Gum Packaging Formats

Increasing Prominence of Nicotine Replacement Therapies (NRTs)

Drive Demand for Anti-Smoking Gums

Growing Health Concerns Inflate Sales of Products with All-

Natural Ingredients

Shift in Consumer Preference from Mints to Breath-Freshening

Gum Augurs Well for the Market

Limiting Calorie Intake with Chewing Benefit Gums Demand in

Weight Management

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Demographic Shift Prompts Adult-Specific Products

Rapid Urbanization

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bubble Gum (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bubble Gum (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bubble Gum (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Chewing Gum (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Chewing Gum (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Chewing Gum (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Canadian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble

Gum): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 23: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 29: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Gums (Chewing Gum and

Bubble Gum): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Spanish Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 50: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 53: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Indian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 66: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gums (Chewing Gum and

Bubble Gum): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble

Gum) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 77: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble

Gum) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble

Gum) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 98: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum)

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble

Gum) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 105: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble

Gum) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble

Gum) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 110: Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market in Africa

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Gums (Chewing Gum and Bubble Gum) Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 72

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442562/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001