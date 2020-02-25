New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems will reach a market size of US$69.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$220.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude
US - The Dominant Market
Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities
PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Ageing Population - A Vital Demography
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market
A Competitive Analysis of Major Players in the Nuclear Medicine
Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Digirad Corp. (US)
GE Healthcare Plc (UK)
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary)
Positron Corporation (US)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects
Technological Advancements to Drive Growth
Select Technological Advances
Full-Body PET Scanner on the Horizon
Wearable PET Scanner for Neurological Imaging
CZT Detectors Help GE’s New Scanner to Provide Better Images at
Low Radiation
Limited Potential Exists for Further Improvements in System
Physics
Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Software Makes an Impact in SPECT Image Acquisition Times
Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis
Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market
Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear
Medicine
Battling Alzheimer’s Disease - A Powerful Market Force for
Nuclear Medicine
Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy
PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues
Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success
SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency
Cardiocentric SPECT
Cardio-Focused Collimation
Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology
Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for
PET
Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities
PET/MRI Makes Inroads
Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems
Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR
Systems
Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems
PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft
Tissue Contrast
Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications
Factors Restricting Market Growth
High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth
Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern
Canadian Scientists Discover Means to Address Supply Shortages
Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market
Potential
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth
Bottlenecks in Developing Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems
(Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems
(Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems
(Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Systems (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Systems (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Systems (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Planar Scintigraphy (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Planar Scintigraphy (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Planar Scintigraphy (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 23: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 29: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in France
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 47: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Russia
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 50: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 62: Indian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 66: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nuclear Medicine
Imaging Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 77: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Brazil
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 98: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Israel
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 110: Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market in Africa
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 111: African Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 30
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: