TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing health and wellness brand Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 29, 2019 (“Q4 2019”) and fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 (“fiscal 2019”).
Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019:
Matthew Corrin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Freshii, said,
“Freshii has grown into a leading healthy-food brand with more than 700 points of distribution between our growing restaurant network and the ongoing expansion of our retail partnerships. We currently do business in 16 countries, in over 200 cities and growing. In Q4, we grew system-wide sales for the 13th consecutive quarter as a public company and generated strong free cashflow while continuing to enhance our leadership team and our Board of Directors by adding seasoned leaders with a wealth of experience in the restaurant and CPG industries. We enter 2020 with our focus remaining consistent across three pillars; driving sales through marketing and menu initiatives; strengthening the partnership we have with our franchisees; and, delivering a world-class customer experience.”
Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast:
About Freshii
Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.
Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 470 restaurants in 16 countries around the world. Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.
Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics
This news release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including key performance indicators used by management and typically used by our competitors in the restaurant industry. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures including “EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “free cash flow”, “free cash flow conversion” and “Adjusted Net Income”. This news release also makes reference to “system-wide sales”, "system-wide stores", and “same-store sales growth” which are commonly used operating metrics in the restaurant industry but may be calculated differently by other companies in the restaurant industry. These non-IFRS measures and restaurant industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and liquidity and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including restaurant industry metrics in the evaluation of companies in the restaurant industry. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures and restaurant industry metrics, in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation. For a: (i) detailed definition of each of the non-IFRS measures and industry metrics referred to; and (ii) reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures refer to the Company's Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated February 25, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Selected Quarterly Consolidated Information
The following tables summarize our results of operations for the 13 and 52 weeks periods ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018, respectively (in thousands).
|For the 13 weeks ended
|29-Dec-19
|30-Dec-18
|Amount
|Percent of
Total
Revenue
|Amount
|Percent of
Total
Revenue
|Revenue
|Franchise revenue
|$
|4,726
|88
|%
|$
|4,805
|86
|%
|Company-owned store revenue
|656
|12
|764
|14
|Total revenue
|5,382
|100
|5,569
|100
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of sales
|539
|10
|866
|16
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,514
|66
|3,695
|66
|Depreciation and amortization
|669
|12
|769
|14
|Share based compensation expense
|922
|17
|790
|14
|Total costs and expenses
|5,644
|105
|6,120
|110
|Loss before interest costs, foreign
exchange and income taxes
|(262
|)
|(5
|)
|(551
|)
|(10
|)
|Interest income, net
|(58
|)
|(1
|)
|(123
|)
|(2
|)
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|90
|2
|(270
|)
|(5
|)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(294
|)
|(6
|)
|(158
|)
|(3
|)
|Income tax expense
|193
|4
|325
|6
|Net loss
|$
|(487
|)
|(10
|)%
|$
|(483
|)
|(9
|)%
|For the 52 weeks ended
|29-Dec-19
|30-Dec-18
|Amount
|Percent of
Total
Revenue
|Amount
|Percent of
Total
Revenue
|Revenue
|Franchise revenue
|$
|19,621
|88
|%
|$
|18,599
|86
|%
|Company-owned store revenue
|2,608
|12
|2,969
|14
|Total revenue
|22,229
|100
|21,568
|100
|Costs and expenses
|Cost of sales
|2,282
|10
|2,775
|13
|Selling, general and administrative
|14,318
|64
|13,469
|63
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,851
|13
|1,757
|8
|Share based compensation expense
|2,079
|9
|3,388
|16
|Total costs and expenses
|21,530
|96
|21,389
|100
|Income before interest costs, foreign
exchange and income taxes
|699
|4
|179
|-
|Interest income, net
|(175
|)
|(1
|)
|(464
|)
|(2
|)
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|245
|1
|(343
|)
|(2
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|629
|4
|986
|4
|Income tax expense
|995
|4
|1,186
|5
|Net loss
|$
|(366
|)
|-
|%
|$
|(200
|)
|(1
|)%
The following table summarizes our Consolidated Statement of Balance Sheet Information as at December 29, 2019, and December 30, 2018:
|As at December 29,
2019
|As at
December 30, 2018
|(in thousands)
|Cash
|$
|31,615
|$
|26,650
|Total assets
|53,123
|41,274
|Equity
|34,009
|30,875
The following table shows our cash flows information for the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018, respectively:
|For the 52 weeks ended
|December 29, 2019
|December 30, 2018
|(in thousands)
|Net cash provided by operations
|5,770
|4,371
|Net cash used in investing
|(1,178
|)
|(4,127
|)
|Net cash used in financing
|(535
|)
|(1,059
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
|$
|4,057
|$
|(815
|)
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure.
|For the 13 weeks ended
|For the 52 weeks ended
|(in thousands)
|29-Dec-19
|30-Dec-18
|29-Dec-19
|30-Dec-18
|Net loss
|$
|(487
|)
|$
|(483
|)
|$
|(366
|)
|$
|(200
|)
|Interest income, net
|(58
|)
|(123
|)
|(175
|)
|(464
|)
|Income tax expense
|193
|325
|995
|1,186
|Depreciation and amortization
|669
|769
|2,851
|1,757
|EBITDA
|$
|317
|$
|488
|$
|3,305
|$
|2,279
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation expense(1)
|922
|790
|2,079
|3,388
|Other costs(2)
|-
|176
|412
|176
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,239
|$
|1,454
|$
|5,796
|$
|5,843
|Adjusted EBITDA C$(3)
|C$
|1,636
|C$
|1,919
|C$
|7,693
|C$
|7,573
|Less capital expenditures
|$
|432
|$
|3,068
|$
|947
|$
|4,127
|Free cash flow
|$
|807
|$
|(1,614
|)
|$
|4,849
|$
|1,716
|Free cash flow conversion
|65.1
|%
|(111.0
|%)
|83.7
|%
|29.4
|%
|Net loss
|(487
|)
|(483
|)
|(366
|)
|(200
|)
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation expense(1)
|922
|790
|2,079
|3,388
|Other costs(2)
|-
|176
|412
|176
|Related tax effects(4)
|(240
|)
|(251
|)
|(648
|)
|(927
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|195
|$
|232
|$
|1,477
|$
|2,437
Notes:
(1) In the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018, the Company granted RSUs to executive officers, management, employees, and non-management directors of the Company in conjunction with an annual employee grant and the Offering, respectively.
(2) Represents expenses related to severance costs to employees previously employed by the Company.
(3) Represents the Canadian dollar Adjusted EBITDA converted at the average exchange rates for each respective period.
(4) Related tax effects are calculated at statutory rates in Canada or U.S. depending on adjustment.
The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the 52 week period ended December 29, 2019 and the relevant Management’s Discussion and Analysis documents are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
