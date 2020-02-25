New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Banking and Blood Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442546/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$40.6 Billion by the year 2025, Blood Components & Plasma Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$455.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$368.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blood Components & Plasma Products will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Blood Transfusion Worldwide: A Kaleidoscope of Stark Contrasts

Recent Market Activity

Safety and Availability: The Core Issues

Current and Future Analysis

World Blood Components and Plasma Market Analysis

Table 1: Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables (Product

Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Red Blood Cells - A Key Blood Component

Global Competitor Market Shares

Blood Banking and Blood Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





AABB (USA)

America?s Blood Centers (USA)

American Red Cross (USA)

Canadian Blood Services (Canada)

Japan Red Cross Society (Japan)

New York Blood Center (USA)

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation (The Netherlands)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Cerus Corporation (USA)

CSL Behring LLC (USA)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Fenwal Inc. (USA)

Haemonetics Corporation (USA)

Immucor Inc. (USA)

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)

MacoPharma SA (France)

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Terumo BCT Inc. (USA)

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd. (India)

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (UK)

Biotest AG (Germany)

China Biologic Products, Inc. (China)

Grifols S.A. (Spain)

Huanlan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)

Kedrion S.p.A. (Italy)

LFB Group (France)

Octapharma AG (Switzerland)

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Shire plc (Ireland)

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(China)





Blood Plasma Demand Exceeds Supply: Self-Sufficiency is the New

Mantra

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-

based IVIg Therapy

Higher Plasma Center Numbers Key to Secure Raw Material Supply,

Costs Remain A Bottleneck

Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Market Scales New Heights

Evolution in Plasma Collection Technologies - Current

Achievements and Way Ahead

Demand for Plasma Derivatives on the Rise

Immunoglobulins to See Steady Growth

Increasing Awareness of PID and CIPD Disorders to Drive IVIg

Market

Indications Addressed by Major Global IVIg Manufacturers

Growing Affinity for Home Care Unlocks Opportunities for Home-

based IVIg Therapy

New Indications to Drive Demand for Albumin

Low Awareness Affects Apha1 Market

Recombinants Lead FVIII Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Apheresis Systems

PrIME: An Innovative High-Yield Process to Address Supply Dearth

Present State of Plasma Fractionating Industry

Plasma Fractionation Industry Concentrated in Developed Countries

PrIME Tackles the Issue of Currently Unprocessable Plasma

Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues

New Infections - A Continuous Threat

Synthetic Substitutes to Bridge Demand-Supply Gap in Blood

Autologous Transfusion Gearing up for High Growth

Out-of-Hospital Transfusions: An Emerging Phenomenon

Automation Tapping into Blood Market

Automation in Pre-Transfusion Diagnostics

Penetration of Automated Equipment in the Plasma Market

The Red Blood Cell Collection Opportunity

Robots in Blood Banking

Blood Banks Switching from Manual to Automated Cooler Validation

Automated Systems in Cancer

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

Cerus? INTERCEPT Blood System Set to See Wider Adoption

Pooling: Economical HIV Testing

Ballooning Global Geriatric Populace to Drive Demand for Blood

Products

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth of Blood

Banking Sector





Table 2: Blood Banking and Blood Products Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 3: Blood Banking and Blood Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 4: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Blood Components & Plasma Products (Product Type)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Blood Components & Plasma Products (Product Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 7: Blood Components & Plasma Products (Product Type)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 8: Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables (Product

Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 9: Equipment, Blood Tests & Other Consumables (Product

Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 11: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 12: United States Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 14: Canadian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Blood Banking and Blood Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 20: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Blood Banking and Blood Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 26: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Blood Banking and Blood

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Spanish Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 44: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 47: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 50: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 59: Indian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 63: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Blood Banking and

Blood Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 74: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Blood Banking and Blood

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Blood Banking and Blood

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Blood Banking and Blood Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 95: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Blood Banking and Blood Products Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Blood Banking and Blood

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Blood Banking and Blood Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 107: Blood Banking and Blood Products Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Blood Banking and Blood Products Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





Total Companies Profiled: 209

