REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 8:30 am ET (5:30 am PT) to discuss results from the Phase 2 trial of serlopitant in patients with chronic pruritus of unknown origin. The company’s management will be joined on the call by Foamix’s chief executive officer, David Domzalski.



To participate in the live conference call, please call 877-253-4330 (toll-free) or 706-643-0896 (toll) and reference call ID number 2083065. A live webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting the “Investor” section of the company’s website at http://ir.menlotherapeutics.com . An archived replay of the call will be available for 60 days following the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (toll) and referencing call ID number 2083065.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. For more information about Menlo Therapeutics, please visit our website at www.menlotherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact: ir@menlotx.com