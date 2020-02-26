New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operating Tables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379602/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$842.4 Million by the year 2025, General will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, General will reach a market size of US$49.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$77.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH

ALVO Medical sp. z o.o.

Denyers International Pty. Ltd.

Eschmann Equipment

Getinge Group

MAQUET

medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG

Merivaara Oy

Mizuho Corporation

Schaerer Medical AG

Skytron, LLC

Steris Corp.

Stille AB

Stryker Corporation

TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379602/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Operating Tables - A Preview

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Developing Markets Bode Brighter Prospects

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Competition in Mobile Operating Tables Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operating Tables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AGA Sanitätsartikel GmbH (Germany)

ALVO Medical sp. z o.o. (Poland)

Denyers International Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Eschmann Equipment (UK)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

medifa GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Merivaara Oy (Finland)

Mizuho Corporation (Japan)

Schaerer Medical AG (Switzerland)

Skytron, LLC (USA)

Steris Corp. (USA)

Stille AB (Sweden)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ CO. KG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Operating Tables Drive Transformation in Surgical Sector

Complex Surgical Procedures Demand Specialized and Efficient

Tables

Focus on High-Tech Operating Rooms

Growing Demand for Surgical Robots to Transform the Market

Growing Trend toward Hybrid Operating Rooms Spurs Demand

Minimally Invasive Procedures Spur Growth

Multifunctional and Modular Configurations Grow in Demand

Shift towards Ambulatory Care Extends Opportunities

Increase in Number of Private Hospitals and Clinics Drive Market

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Demand

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Geriatric Population Propels Growth

Growing Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Operating Tables





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Operating Tables Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Operating Tables Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Operating Tables Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: General (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: General (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: General (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Specialty (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Specialty (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Specialty (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Hospitals (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Hospitals (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Hospitals (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Operating Tables Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Operating Tables Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Operating Tables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 24: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Operating Tables Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Operating Tables Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating

Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Operating Tables Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Operating Tables Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Operating Tables Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Operating Tables Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Operating Tables Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Operating Tables Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 44: Operating Tables Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Operating Tables Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Operating Tables Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: French Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: French Operating Tables Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Operating Tables Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: German Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Operating Tables Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Operating Tables Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Operating Tables Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Italian Demand for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Operating Tables Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Operating Tables: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Operating Tables Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Operating Tables Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Spanish Operating Tables Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 75: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Spanish Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Operating Tables Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 78: Spanish Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Operating Tables Market in Russia by Product Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 81: Russian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Russian Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Operating Tables Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Australian Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Australian Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Operating Tables Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 106: Indian Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Indian Operating Tables Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 108: Operating Tables Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Indian Operating Tables Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Operating Tables Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 111: Indian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Operating Tables Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Operating Tables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Operating Tables:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Operating Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Operating Tables Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Operating Tables Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 125: Operating Tables Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Latin American Operating Tables Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Latin American Operating Tables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Operating Tables Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Demand for Operating Tables in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Operating Tables Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Operating Tables Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Argentinean Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Operating Tables Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Operating Tables Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 139: Operating Tables Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Operating Tables Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Operating Tables Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 145: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Mexican Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Mexican Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Operating Tables Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Operating Tables Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 152: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Operating Tables Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 156: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 158: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 159: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: The Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Operating Tables Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Operating Tables Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Operating Tables: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Operating Tables Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 168: Iranian Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating

Tables in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Iranian Operating Tables Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Operating Tables Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 173: Operating Tables Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Israeli Operating Tables Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 176: Operating Tables Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Operating Tables Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 179: Operating Tables Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Operating Tables in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Operating Tables Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Operating Tables Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Operating Tables Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Operating Tables Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Operating Tables Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Operating Tables Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 196: African Operating Tables Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Operating Tables Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 198: African Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: African Operating Tables Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Operating Tables Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 201: Operating Tables Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 53

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379602/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001