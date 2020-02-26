Elk Grove Village, IL, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elk Grove Village, Ill., February 25, 2020 – Topco Associates, LLC announced its 2020 Board of Directors during its annual meeting on February 19, 2020.

The 2020 Topco Associates, LLC Board of Directors includes:

  • Topco Chairman of the Board: Pete Van Helden, Chief Executive Officer, Stater Bros. Markets
  • Topco Vice Chairman of the Board: Randy Edeker, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Hy-Vee, Inc.
  • Neal Berube, President and Chief Executive Officer, Associated Food Stores, Inc.
  • Brad Brookshire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brookshire Holdings, Inc.
  • Chris Coborn, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Coborn’s Incorporated
  • Charlie D’Amour, President and Chief Executive Officer, Big Y Foods, Inc.
  • Brian George, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Lee Inc.
  • Scott Grimmett, President and Chief Executive Officer, Golub Corporation/Price Chopper Supermarkets
  • Todd Schnuck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schnuck Markets, Inc.
  • Randy Skoda, President and Chief Executive Officer, Topco Associates, LLC
  • Steve Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.

 

About Topco Associates LLC

Topco Associates LLC is an over $14 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities.

