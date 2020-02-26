TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arnold T. Kondrat announces that he has purchased for cash 1,440,000 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of Loncor Resources Inc. (the "Company") at a price of Cdn$0.40 per Purchased Share pursuant to a private placement financing (the "Financing") closed today by the Company. Reference is made to the Company's press release dated February 25, 2020 announcing the closing of the Financing.



The Purchased Shares represent 1.42% of the currently outstanding common shares of the Company, taking into account the completion of the Financing. Taking into account the acquisition of such shares, Mr. Kondrat now owns 28,963,909 (or 28.45%) of the outstanding common shares of the Company (immediately prior to the closing of the Financing, Mr. Kondrat owned 27,523,909 (or 28.73%) of the outstanding common shares of the Company). He also holds 1,125,000 stock options of the Company such that, assuming the exercise of these stock options, he would own on a fully diluted basis, 30,088,909 (or 29.23%) of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Kondrat acquired the Purchased Shares for investment purposes and may in the future increase or decrease his ownership of securities of the Company from time to time depending upon the business and prospects of the Company and future market conditions. Mr. Kondrat currently does not have any plan to acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company.

Mr. Kondrat is Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Kondrat's address and the Company’s address is Suite 7070, 1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E3, Canada.

