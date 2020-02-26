Solvay launches Solvay One Planet
Ten goals focused on positively impacting climate, resources and better life
Brussels, February 26, 2020 – Solvay today announces a new 2030 sustainability program, Solvay One Planet. An integral element of the Group’s G.R.O.W. strategy, the plan is directly aligned with Solvay’s purpose of bonding people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress.
The plan outlines ten ambitious targets to drive progress across three key pillars: climate, resources and better life. To meet these goals, Solvay pledges to reallocate investments to promote sustainability within its portfolio, operations and workplace.
“With Solvay One Planet, we are setting bolder objectives to solve key environmental and societal challenges through science and innovation,” says CEO Ilham Kadri. “Beyond climate change, we will tackle resource scarcity and promote a better life. Together with our customers, we will create sustainable shared value for all. This is Progress Beyond. This is G.R.O.W.”
Solvay One Planet is inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It includes ten measurable commitments in three key focus areas, to be achieved by 2030:
Climate
Resources
Better Life
Furthermore, Solvay is also walking the talk by taking concrete actions internally in the three focus areas:
“I am convinced that clean technologies can accomplish impossible goals," said Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. "With its ambitious sustainable commitments, Solvay is showing that solutions improving the quality of life on earth and making our planet a better place for humans already exist. The solutions labelled by the Solar Impulse Foundation are proof of it. Science and research play an important role to tackle the world’s environmental and health challenges and I'm particularly happy that Solvay is leading the way.”
Ellen MacArthur, founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) promoting circular economy, commented: “With the launch of its Solvay One Planet plan, the company is sending a strong signal to the chemical industry and its value chain that the circular economy is happening – and that Solvay wants to lead the way. Its plans to double turnover from renewable resources from 7 to 15% is an important first step on the journey. We are also pleased to see that Solvay will be measuring its progress on circular economy transition by using the EMF circularity measurement tool, Circulytics. We encourage other businesses to do the same.”
The Group will report progress against these initiatives annually in its integrated report. More information about Solvay’s new sustainability goals can be found here.
