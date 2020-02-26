Access here the full financial report.
PROFIT
Underlying[1] EBITDA (FY: €2,322m -0.4%; -2.8% organic[2])
Underlying EPS[3] from continuing operations (FY: €8.02 -4.7%)
CASH
FCF to Solvay shareholders[4] from continuing operations (FY: €606m +€40m; FY: total €801m +€76m)
FCF conversion[4] (FY: 27.8% +1.8pp)
RETURNS
ROCE (FY: 8.1% -0.1pp)
FY dividend (€3.75 recommended)
OUTLOOK
2020 full year outlook
Solvay expects organic underlying EBITDA growth [2] between 0% and -3% on a year over year basis, free cash flow conversion of 28% and ROCE to be stable around 8%.
CEO Ilham Kadri commented:
“We delivered record total free cash flow and cash conversion in 2019, allowing us to deleverage substantially. Our focus on customers and costs amid the challenging market backdrop enabled us to achieve stable EBITDA. As we look ahead, we are taking additional efficiency measures to further align our structure to our G.R.O.W. strategy and confront continuing headwinds. Today, we also released our Solvay ONE Planet sustainability goals, which, together with our new Purpose, will enable us to create long-term value for our shareholders in line with our G.R.O.W. strategy.”
All comparisons are made year on year with 2018 pro forma figures, as if IFRS 16 had already been implemented in 2018, unless stated otherwise.
[1] Underlying figures adjust IFRS figures for the non-cash Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) accounting impacts related to acquisitions, for the coupons of perpetual hybrid bonds classified as equity under IFRS but treated as debt in the underlying statements, and for other elements to generate a measure that avoids distortion and facilitates the appreciation of performance and comparability of results over time.
[2] Organic growth excludes forex conversion and scope effects, as well as the effect from the implementation of IFRS 16 in 2016. Reported growth compares to the published 2018 pro forma figures, adjusted for the implementation of IFRS 16.
[3] Underlying earnings per share, basic calculation.
[4] Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders is the free cash flow after payment of net interests, coupons of perpetual hybrid bonds and dividends to non-controlling interests. This represents the cash flow available to Solvay shareholders, to pay their dividend and/or to reduce the net financial debt. The free cash flow conversion ratio is calculated as the ratio between the free cash flow to Solvay shareholders (before netting of dividends paid to non-controlling interest) and underlying EBITDA.
