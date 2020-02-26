Oslo, Norway, February 26, 2020 – Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”)

Reference is made to the Thin Film Electronics ASA (“Thinfilm”) announcement of February 20, 2020: “Thinfilm Announces Investor Day.” Thinfilm’s strategy presentation is now available for download at https://thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/ .

An audio recording Thinfilm’s Friday, February 28 Investor Day presentation in Oslo will be posted to the above link following the event.

Thinfilm is Energizing InnovationTM with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm’s innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company’s state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

