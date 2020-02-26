PRESS RELEASE

26 February 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Groupe ADP performs the first step to acquire a 49% stake in

GMR Airports, Indian airport operator

Groupe ADP has realized the first step of the operation started by the signing, on 20 February 2020, of the agreement regarding the acquisition, under certain conditions, of a 49% stake in GMR Airports (see the press release published on the same day1). Groupe ADP now holds 24.99% of GMR Airports, joins therefore the Board of directors of this company and has highly extended governance rights from today.

As a reminder, the operation has to be performed in two phases: a first phase for the acquisition of a 24.99% stake, and a second phase, subject to certain regulatory conditions, for 24.01%, which should occur in the upcoming months.

Once the second phase complete, GMR Airports will be jointly owned with GMR Infrastructure Limited ("GIL"), the listed entity of GMR Group, which will keep a 51% stake and retain control over the company.

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

1 Press Release of 20 February 2020 - With the acquisition of 49% of the Indian group GMR Airports, Groupe ADP creates the leading global network of airports

