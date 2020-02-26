Sbanken ASA offers share incentive programs for employees and executive managers where shares are offered at a price including a 20 per cent discount and is subject to a three-year lock-up period.

All employees can subscribe to the program for an amount not exceeding performance-related pay. In addition to this, executive managers can subscribe to an amount not exceeding:

NOK 5 million for the CEO

NOK 4 million for the CFO

NOK 3 million for other executive managers

Further reference is made to the general meeting of 25. April 2019 where the company was granted approval to acquire shares at a price between NOK 10 and NOK 150 per share and up to an aggregate nominal value of NOK 15 million. The share buy-back program will be conducted in accordance with the applicable regulations of the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





