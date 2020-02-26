Luxembourg – 26 February 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced that the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") is scheduled to take place at 15:00 (local time) on 7 April 2020 at the Company's registered office, 412F, route d'Esch, L-2086 Luxembourg.



The proposed agenda and the notice to convene the AGM will be published and distributed to eligible shareholders on 17 March 2020. The Board of Directors will not recommend a dividend to the shareholders.

The holders of common shares and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) on record at the close of business on 4 March 2020 will be entitled to vote. The deadline for submission of votes for holders of ADRs is 26 March 2020 and for holders of common shares is 2 April 2020.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

