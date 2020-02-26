COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
No. 51/2020
Tvis, 26 February 2020
Interim report Q4 2019 (October 1 - December 31)
(All figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in 2018)
Fourth quarter growth takes TCM Group above the DKK 1 billion revenue milestone
CEO Ole Lund Andersen:
“With a revenue growth of 4% in the fourth quarter, and an organic growth in Q4 of around 6%, TCM Group achieved the DKK 1 billion revenue milestone for the full year, corresponding to a full-year organic growth of 11.9%. Growth was driven by branded stores primarily within the B2B market, and we continued to gain market share in Denmark with a growth of 13.4%, but I am also pleased that sales through our branded stores in Norway rose. For 2020 we expect revenue to grow by 3-7% to be in the range of DKK 1,040-1,080 million. EBIT is expected to be in the range DKK 158-170 million corresponding to a growth of 3-11%.”
Financial highlights Q4 2019:
Financial highlights 2019:
Conference call
A conference call for investors and analysts will be held today at 10:00 CET. The presentation for the conference call will be available on www.investor-en.tcmgroup.dk
Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
Confirmation Code: 3594538
Denmark: +45 32728042
Sverige: +46 (0)850692180
United Kingdom: +44 (0)844 571 8892
Contact
For further information, please contact:
CEO Ole Lund Andersen +45 97435200
CFO Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen +45 97435200
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.
This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding the TCM Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on management’s reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of the interim report. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond the TCM Group's control. This may have the effect that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the interim report. Without being exhaustive, such factor include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues.
