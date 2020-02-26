Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 26 February 2020

No. 03/2020

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced proposals to strengthen the Board of Directors which will be presented at the Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2020 for approval.

The Board of Directors will propose Valerie Beaulieu and Søren Thorup Sørensen as new Board members.

Valerie Beaulieu is Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft’s US subsidiary and has during her long career at Microsoft held various positions including General Manager (Asia-Pacific), Chief Operating Officer (US), Chief Revenue Officer (EMEA) and Sales and Marketing Senior Director (France).

Søren Thorup Sørensen is CEO of KIRKBI A/S and KIRKBI Invest A/S (ISS A/S’s largest shareholder) and a member of the boards of directors of Landis+Gyr AG, LEGO A/S, Falck A/S, Merlin Entertainments Limited and Boston Holding A/S. Previously, Søren Thorup Sørensen was Group CFO of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and partner at KPMG.

Further information about proposed candidates to the Board of Directors will be included in the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting.

Thomas Berglund, Deputy Chairman, has decided to retire from the Board and will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting.

With the general meeting’s approval of candidates nominated by the Board, the Board expects to constitute itself with Henrik Poulsen as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ben Stevens is expected to be appointed Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee replacing Henrik Poulsen in that role.

Lord Allen of Kensington, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ISS A/S, said:

“I would like to thank Thomas Berglund, our current Deputy Chairman, for his significant contribution to the Board and to ISS. His industry knowledge, wise counsel and commitment have been much appreciated. With the support of the shareholders, I look forward to welcoming Valerie Beaulieu and Søren Thorup Sørensen to the Board and Henrik and Ben in their new roles. We believe these nominations will strengthen the Board and the range of skills, expertise and experience to drive the business forward.”

Lord Allen of Kensington

Chairman

