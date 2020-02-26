OP Corporate Bank plc

OP Cooperative

Stock exchange release

26 February 2020 at 09.20 am EET



OP Financial Group's Annual Report for 2019 published



OP Financial Group's Annual Report for 2019 is now available at https://op-year2019.fi/en. The report contains OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement along with OP Amalgamation Capital Adequacy Report, supplemented with an annual review. Integrated corporate responsibility reporting (GRI Standards core) is included in the annual review section called “On a lifelong journey in 2019”. A report on non-financial information is included in OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors.

OP Corporate Bank plc’s Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as the Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 have also been published.

In connection with these reports, OP Financial Group has also published OP’s data balance sheet for 2019 (in Finnish), which describes the responsible management, refinement and utilisation of data at OP Financial Group.



All of the reports can be found attached in PDF format and, in addition to the specific Annual Report website, they are available at op.fi > OP Financial Group > To the media > Publications.



