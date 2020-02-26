OP Mortgage Bank
Stock exchange release
26 February 2020 at 09.30 am EET
OP Mortgage Bank's Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 published
OP Mortgage Bank has published its Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as its Corporate Governance Statement for 2019.
Both reports can be found as a PDF attachment and they are available at op.fi > OP Financial Group > To the media > Publications > OP Mortgage Bank’s publications.
The reports are part of OP Financial Group’s Annual Report that has been published at https://op-year2019.fi/en.
