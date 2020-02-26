February 26, 2020

Announcement no. 2

Updated financial calendar for 2020

As stated in announcement no. 1 of February 26, 2020, BioPorto has decided to postpone the publication of its Annual Report for 2019 and the Annual General Meeting. Please find the updated financial calendar for 2020 below:

Date Description March 2, 2020 Deadline for shareholder proposals – Annual General Meeting March 11, 2020 Annual Report 2019 – investor meeting same date at 15:00 CET April 14, 2020 Annual General Meeting May 7, 2020 Interim Report – for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 August 19, 2020 Interim Report – for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 November 18, 2020 Interim Report – for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020

For further information, please contact:

Ole Larsen, CFO

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].

