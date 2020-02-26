February 26, 2020
Announcement no. 2
Updated financial calendar for 2020
As stated in announcement no. 1 of February 26, 2020, BioPorto has decided to postpone the publication of its Annual Report for 2019 and the Annual General Meeting. Please find the updated financial calendar for 2020 below:
|Date
|Description
|March 2, 2020
|Deadline for shareholder proposals – Annual General Meeting
|March 11, 2020
|Annual Report 2019 – investor meeting same date at 15:00 CET
|April 14, 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|May 7, 2020
|Interim Report – for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020
|August 19, 2020
|Interim Report – for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
|November 18, 2020
|Interim Report – for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020
For further information, please contact:
Ole Larsen, CFO
Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com
About BioPorto
BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and assay expertise to transform novel research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in patients’ lives. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange [CPH:BIOPOR].
