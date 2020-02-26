MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) is now available as a regional offering using KVH’s ultra-compact, 37 cm TracPhone® V3-HTS antenna. With data speeds as fast as 5 Mbps down/2 Mbps up, the TracPhone V3-HTS is designed to enable fishing vessels, workboats, and smaller commercial vessels to leverage fast and reliable Internet connectivity. The service includes new rate plans with no overage charges.



The AgilePlans Regional service complements the AgilePlans Global service, which is paired with the 60 cm TracPhone V7-HTS (with data speeds as high as 10/3 Mbps down/up) and the 1 meter TracPhone V11-HTS (with data speeds as high as 20/3 Mbps down/up), making AgilePlans available throughout the maritime market for commercial vessels of all sizes.



“There are more than 350,000 fishing vessels that are over 12 meters in length. The vast majority of these vessels have no ability to connect once out of sight of land. We intend to change that with this new offering,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH’s executive vice president for mobile connectivity. “As the pace of maritime digitalization accelerates, we wanted to ensure that smaller commercial vessels could take advantage of the all-inclusive, no-commitment AgilePlans offering, which has proven so successful for commercial fleets worldwide.”



AgilePlans is a CaaS subscription-based model offering a comprehensive solution, including high-speed connectivity with unlimited email and texting via KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, TracPhone hardware, free installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, KVH OneCareTM maintenance, and no commitment all for one monthly fee. First introduced in 2017 for global connectivity with KVH’s larger antennas, AgilePlans has been the driving force behind KVH’s recent growth in VSAT unit deployments; during the third quarter of 2019, AgilePlans represented 70% of the company’s commercial VSAT shipments. Recent rollouts of AgilePlans have spanned the globe, including fleets in South Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia.

AgilePlans Regional service with the TracPhone V3-HTS is available with a range of monthly subscriptions with data speeds as fast as 5 Mbps down/2 Mbps up. The four regions for coverage are North American/Caribbean, South America, Western Europe/Africa, and Asia Pacific. To help manage data usage, KVH’s mini-VSAT Manager offers data controls, vessel tracking, and usage alerts.

Throughout the maritime industry, commercial fleets are migrating from legacy L-band systems, where slower data speeds are measured in kilobits per second (Kbps) to VSAT services, such as KVH AgilePlans, where faster data speeds measured in megabits per second (Mbps) enable vessels to improve operational efficiency through digitalization. Vessel operators can use faster connectivity to take advantage of real-time data transfers to improve decision making for fuel optimization, route planning, and safety and to support cloud-based software programs, remote system monitoring, and data analytics.

KVH’s TracPhone HTS series was designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat’s FlexMaritime service to deliver multi-layered coverage, enabling vessels to see multiple HTS and wide beam satellites for maximum availability of broadband service.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, and AgilePlans CaaS. The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected benefits to KVH customers of the AgilePlans service; the expected pricing of the new service; the expected level of coverage availability; and the ease of using the new service. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise with the services; capacity availability to support simultaneous terminals and/or users; unanticipated technical, legal, and regulatory delays with the services; customer and strategic partner responses; potential future changes to the pricing or other terms; and potential unforeseen costs or expenses of providing the products and services. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2019. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, http://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, AgilePlans, TracPhone, mini-VSAT Broadband, KVH OneCare, TracVision, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink.

