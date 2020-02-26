







Hørsholm, Denmark, 26 February 2020 – Oncology Venture A/S (“OV” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been invited by Google to give a presentation about its innovative DRP® technology at the upcoming Google Cloud NEXT Conference held in San Francisco, CA U.S.A. on April 6-8th.

Oncology Venture, a company developing novel cancer treatments along with its best-in-class companion diagnostic technology, the Drug Response Predictor (DRP®), today announces that it has been invited to, and will, present at the upcoming Google Cloud NEXT Conference held in San Francisco, CA U.S.A. on April 6-8th. Google Cloud NEXT brings together a global cloud community of leaders, developers, and influencers address pressing, information technologies (IT) business challenges, including data analytics strategies and new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The Google Cloud NEXT conference focuses on companies that will transform their respective industries with innovative IT solutions.

Oncology Venture has been invited to present because of its innovative, health care IT solutions, including scale up of its unique DRP® technology using Google Cloud as a platform with Citrix technology, in order to enable cloud-based access to the company’s DRP® companion diagnostics that will enable personalized medicine for cancer patients at major cancer centers around the world.

Title: “Cancer Treatment Technology Enhanced by Citrix, Google Cloud”

Session: Live Presentation

Date and Time: To be updated on Oncology Venture website once announced by Google.

Presenter: Ulrik Christensen, Principal Infrastructure Engineer, Oncology Venture A/S

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious invitation from Google to present, at the upcoming Google Cloud NEXT Conference, our IT development work towards providing cloud-based access to our crucial DRP® companion diagnostics, in order to enable personalized cancer medicine at major treatment centers around the globe” said Steve Carchedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncology Venture. Mr. Carchedi further noted, “We see Google Cloud as the most innovative cloud platform for our company to partner with and we look forward to developing future end-user (i.e. cancer treatment centers and oncologists) access to our DRP® companion diagnostics via the cloud in partnership with Google.”





About Oncology Venture A/S

Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The company has a mature portfolio of seven drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: 2X-121, a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for Ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a Phase 3 stage pan-targeted kinase inhibitor for Renal Cell Carcinoma and other indications; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Oncology Venture uses its multi gene DRP® to select those patients who by the genetic signature of their cancer are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the drug. By screening patients before treatment the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 29 out of 37 clinical studies that were examined. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs in the U.S.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

