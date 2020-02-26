Company announcement no 1-2020

Konsolidator gets customer number 5 on the UK market

In July 2019, Konsolidator signed the first customer in the UK. That number has increased to 5 solely from Konsolidator increasing its digital marketing activities and providing online product demonstrations and webinars instead of physical sales meetings. The digital approach has enabled Konsolidator to cross borders and increase the potential reach of new customers even before establishing a local office in UK.

The strategy of digital marketing is set out to enable Konsolidator to further increase the number of customers in the UK. Additionally, Konsolidator has hired a UK country manager, who will start in March 2020, boosting the local presence and sales in the UK even further.

The market in the UK has an estimated reach of 20,000 potential customers and is an integrated part of Konsolidator’s growth strategy.

“We have experienced a great demand for a consolidation software as ours in UK. And now we are starting to see the effects of our digital marketing efforts. To our knowledge we are yet the only company that provides financial consolidation as Software as a Service (SaaS) meaning being 100 % cloud and that is what differentiates us from the rest” says CEO, Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a cloud-based and standardized SaaS consolidation and reporting tool that automates consolidation and monthly reporting and delivers accurate and timely management information based on corporate key ratios. Konsolidator wants to make financial consolidation and reporting easier for small- and medium-sized groups. The time the groups save, and the quality data obtained when using Konsolidator's cloud-based tool means that the groups can make better decisions and thus deliver higher strategic value.

Attachment