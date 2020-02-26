Tivoli A/S’ Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday 23 April 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Tivoli Concert Hall.
Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be submitted in writing to Head of Communications, Finn Tørngren Sørensen, at fits@tivoli.dk no later than 11 March 2020.
The invitations for the Annual General Meeting will be sent to Tivoli’s shareholders by the end of March.
Kind regards
Lars Liebst
CEO
Contactperson: Head of Communications, Finn Tørngren Sørensen: fits@tivoli.dk
Tivoli A/S
København V, DENMARK
