SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26.2.2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Antti

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200225175326_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,157 Unit price: 10.76973 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,228 Unit price: 10.8885 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,385 Volume weighted average price: 10.83088 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 10.76939 EUR

(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 10.89 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 117 Volume weighted average price: 10.78795 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 655 Unit price: 10.74827 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 655 Volume weighted average price: 10.74827 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,996 Unit price: 10.74671 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,831 Unit price: 10.87319 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 4,827 Volume weighted average price: 10.79469 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 93 Unit price: 10.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 93 Volume weighted average price: 10.74 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 995 Unit price: 10.88261 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 995 Volume weighted average price: 10.88261 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-02-25

Venue: SGMY

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 928 Unit price: 10.885 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 928 Volume weighted average price: 10.885 EUR





