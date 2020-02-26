SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26.2.2020
Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Antti
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20200225175326_2
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: AQXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,157 Unit price: 10.76973 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,228 Unit price: 10.8885 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,385 Volume weighted average price: 10.83088 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 10.76939 EUR
(2): Volume: 18 Unit price: 10.89 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 117 Volume weighted average price: 10.78795 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 655 Unit price: 10.74827 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 655 Volume weighted average price: 10.74827 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,996 Unit price: 10.74671 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,831 Unit price: 10.87319 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 4,827 Volume weighted average price: 10.79469 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 93 Unit price: 10.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 93 Volume weighted average price: 10.74 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 995 Unit price: 10.88261 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 995 Volume weighted average price: 10.88261 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-02-25
Venue: SGMY
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 928 Unit price: 10.885 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 928 Volume weighted average price: 10.885 EUR
