SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD&Others.



Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

To Know More about the Assumptions in this report, get Sample Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

Medical imaging can be described as the diagnostic procedure that involves the creation of visual aids and image representations of the human body, and involves the monitoring of performance and functioning of the organs of the human body. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and medical imaging, there is a change in the way the diagnostics and the entire procedure is carried out. The AI assists the surgeons in carrying out the image capturing process and how to diagnose these images for the conclusion and personalized treatment in respect to every individual and patient. Artificial intelligence mainly consists of two types, robots and machine learning. Machine learning involves the recognition and application of algorithm in computer systems for the rendering of images. Whereas, robots are engaged in the assistance of patients, doctors and operators in the visualization and diagnostic procedures.

Market Drivers:

Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth

Ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of integration and practical applications of artificial intelligence is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost and reluctance of adoption of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market?

What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide artificial intelligence in medical imaging market?

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

To get full details of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market Research Report, click the link here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology

(Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others),

Deployment Type

(On-Premise, Cloud),

Application

(X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging),

Clinical Applications

(Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others),

End-User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging Market Overview Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging Market Competition by Manufacturers Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging Production Market Share by Regions Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging Consumption by Regions Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging Market Analysis by Applications Company Profiles and Key Figures in artificial intelligence in medical imaging Business Artificial intelligence in Medical Imaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis Artificial intelligence in Medical Imaging Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers Artificial intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Dynamics Global Artificial intelligence in Medical Imaging Forecast Research Findings and Conclusion

Get Details Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

Related Report

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market , By Component (Tools and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Forecasts and prescriptive models, Chat-bots and others), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare and others) and By Geographical Segments ((North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-platform-market

Artificial Intelligence Market , By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and others), By Type (Artificial Neural Network, Digital Assistance System and others), By Application (Deep Learning, Smart Robots and others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing and others) and By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-market

Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market , By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application (Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises), By Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, others), By End User Industry, By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-marketing-market

Artificial Intelligence Robots Market , By Robots (Services , Industrial), By Offering (Hardware , Software), By Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing ,Others),By End User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Others), By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) -Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-robots-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.