This three-day course covers the theory behind drug solubility and dissolution rate, regulatory expectations, experimental technique, interpretation of test results, investigating anomalous data, setting suitable dissolution specifications and the development and validation of dissolution tests.

It also includes details of the USP and US FDA approaches for equipment qualification as well as the use of in vitro dissolution testing to establish bioequivalence. The establishment and uses of in vitro-in vivo correlations (IVIVC) will also be discussed.



The focus of the course will be on solid oral dosage forms, but apparatus and techniques for other types of drug product will also be presented, including transdermal drugs and dosage forms designed for release over a period of weeks or months. The course consists of lectures and exercises/workshops designed to reinforce the taught component.



By the end of the course, you will understand the science underpinning dissolution/drug release testing, and have the knowledge required to:

Avoid practical errors in the dissolution/release testing of drug products

Select appropriate test conditions (dissolution medium, apparatus, agitation rate, time points)

Validate dissolution methods in accordance with regulatory expectations

Reduce dissolution result variability

Troubleshoot anomalous results

Set scientifically-sound acceptance criteria

Implement a compliant dissolution equipment qualification strategy

Use in vitro data to establish bioequivalence

Understand the potential for establishing an in vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC) and the regulatory application of different IVIVC classes

Learning Objectives

Reasons for dissolution testing

Factors affecting drug solubility and dissolution rate

Apparatus for the dissolution/release testing of different dosage forms

Instrument qualification approaches

Dissolution tests for immediate-release and modified-release drug products

Release testing of transdermal products

Accelerated dissolution testing of novel dosage forms (e.g. implants, polymeric microspheres etc.)

Calculation and interpretation of test results

Dissolution method development

Options for the analytical finish

Dissolution method validation

Troubleshooting anomalous data

The role of dissolution testing in establishing bioequivalence (biowaivers)

In vitro-in vivo correlation

Agenda



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



08:30 AM - 09:00 AM - Registration Process, Meet & Greet



9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Reasons for dissolution testing Safety Efficacy

Dissolution testing in the context of other quality parameters

Dissolution theory Factors affecting solubility



10:30 AM - 10:45 AM Break



10:45 AM - 12:00 Noon

Dissolution theory (continued) Dissolution rate Dissolution medium Intrinsic and apparent dissolution



12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM Lunch



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Dissolution apparatus Regulatory references Apparatus for solid oral dosage forms (USP apparatus 1, 2 3 and 4) Non-compendial options (e.g. small-volume apparatus and peak vessels) Apparatus for transdermal dosage forms (USP apparatus 5, 6 and 7)



3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break



3:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Dissolution apparatus (continued) Apparatus for topical semi-solid dosage forms (vertical diffusion cell) Intrinsic dissolution testing Ph. Eur. apparatus for medicated chewing gum

Requirements for different release types Immediate release Delayed release Extended release



Day 02 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



8:30 AM - 8:59 AM Attendees arrive



9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Requirements for non-oral dosage forms Transdermal patches Topical semi-solids Dissolution testing for novel dosage forms Experimental options Accelerated release testing



10:30 AM - 10:45 AM Break



10:45 AM - 12:00 Noon

Interpretation of results Meaning of Q Results calculation Immediate release Delayed release Extended release



12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM Lunch



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Equipment qualification Regulatory/industry body guidance USP approach (PV tablets) US FDA approach (enhanced mechanical qualification) Equipment factors influencing result variability



3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break



3:15 PM - 4:30 PM

Dissolution test troubleshooting Troubleshooting approach Records and observations that aid troubleshooting



Day 03 (8:30 AM - 4:30 PM)



8:30 AM - 8:59 AM Attendees arrive



9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Method development

Choice of dissolution medium pH range Volume Surfactants Biorelevant media



10:30 AM - 10:45 AM Break



10:45 AM - 12:00 Noon

Method development (continued) Apparatus Agitation rate Sampling points Assay Acceptance criteria



12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM Lunch



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Method validation Regulatory guidance Experimental approaches to method validation Justifying acceptance criteria System suitability tests



3:00 PM - 3:15 PM Break



3:15 PM - 4:15 PM

In vitro approaches to bioequivalence Regulatory guidance (including ICH M9) Solubility and permeability Measuring permeability in vitro - Caco-2 and PAMPA models Oral bioavailability and first-pass metabolism Limitations for in vitro bioequivalence

In vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC) IVIVC classes Experimental methods for establishing IVIVCs Regulatory uses of IVIVCs



4:15 PM - 4:30 PM Final questions, feedback, and close

