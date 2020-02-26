﻿HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26.2.2020 AT 10:45



Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tuomas, Kerttu

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29_20200226081641_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-06-14

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 51 Unit price: 34.27 EUR

(2): Volume: 49 Unit price: 34.24 EUR

(3): Volume: 151 Unit price: 34.24 EUR

(4): Volume: 99 Unit price: 34.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 350 Volume weighted average price: 34.25286 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-06-14

Venue: CCEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 34.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 34.27 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-06-14

Venue: AQXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 34.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 250 Volume weighted average price: 34.27 EUR

