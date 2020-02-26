Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latest Development, Product Innovations and Treatments for Diabetes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes:
- An overview of the global market for diabetes treatment and discussion on the latest developments and product innovations in the industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of diabetes background, its prevalence and its threat to world health
- Briefing about blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices
- Discussion on top drug treatments and their latest breakthroughs
- Information on the artificial, or Bionic pancreas
- A look at the measures taken to confront diabetes at the local, regional, national and trans-national level by raising awareness in parliaments and assemblies across the world
- Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Insights into individual country policies and strategies to combat diabetes
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and NextCell Pharma AB
The key objectives of the study are to:
Review the impact that diabetes is having on global health. This includes:
- Review of diabetes as a disease.
- Review of the epidemiology of diabetes.
- Data and statistics by region.
- Predictions of future incidence and prevalence of diabetes globally and by region.
- Review of the impact that diabetes has and will have in the future.
- Review of the current products available within the following individual product segment and subsegments.
- Blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices.
- Insulin-delivery devices.
- Antidiabetic medications.
Review the latest technological advances and developments in blood glucose monitoring and diagnostic systems and devices. This includes:
- Flash glucose monitoring (FGM).
- New and novel approaches to blood glucose monitoring.
- Review of the latest developments in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems.
Review the latest technological advances and developments in insulin-delivery devices. This includes:
- Insulin syringes.
- Insulin pens and needles (reusable and disposable).
- Insulin jet injectors.
- External insulin pumps.
- Implantable insulin pumps.
- Insulin inhalers.
- Insulin patches.
Review the latest technological advances and pipeline developments in Antidiabetic medications. This includes:
- Review of the classification of Antidiabetic medications under the titles of injectable Antidiabetic medications and oral Antidiabetic drugs (OADS).
- Review of the current product pipeline for new and innovative Antidiabetic medications.
- Review the range of joint ventures, collaborations, licenses and research agreements currently focused on new medical device technologies.
- Review of the regulatory requirements, intellectual property protection and concerns, patents and trademark process.
- Review of the impact that the new and improved technologies will have on market dynamics by geographic region.
- Survey of the key players involved in the development of new and innovative medical device technologies and Antidiabetic medications together with major improvements to existing technologies, as well as company profiles.
By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:
- An improved understanding of the current state, future developments and latest product innovations in both medical devices and medications used to treat diabetes.
- The latest information on the leading companies engaged in developing new and improving existing medical devices and medications, a review of the status of their product pipelines and insight into their proprietary technologies.
- An understanding of the impact that these new products and technologies will have on the growth and development of the medical market.
- An appreciation of how these new medical devices and medications will affect the provision of healthcare, how they will provide clinicians with new methods to treat existing conditions and how these technologies will improve clinical outcomes for patients.
- An appreciation of the market restraints and drivers influencing the growth and development of this market.
- The impact that diabetes has on the population and the implications as a global pandemic.
The analysis includes the use of charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, are provided throughout the report.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Diabetes
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Primary Data and Information Gathering
- Secondary Data and Information Gathering
- Market Revenue Forecasts
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Global Market for Diabetes Treatments
- Regional Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Major Developments and Trends in Innovative Diabetes Treatment Technologies
- Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices
- Insulin Delivery Devices
- Diabetic Medications
Chapter 3 Introduction to Diabetes and Its Threat to World Health
- Introduction to Diabetes
- What is Diabetes?
- Types of Diabetes
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) or Hyperglycemia in Pregnancy
- Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT) and Impaired Fasting Glucose (IFG)
- Epidemiology of Diabetes
- Gender Distribution
- Regional Disparities
- Data and Statistics by Region
- Key Facts and Latest Data: North America and the Caribbean Region
- Key Facts and Latest Data: Europe
- Key Facts and Latest Data: South and Central America
- Key Facts and Latest Data: Southeast Asia
- Key Facts and Latest Data: Western Pacific
- Key Facts and Latest Data: The Middle East and North Africa
- Key Facts and Latest Data: Africa
- Top 10 Countries/Territories for Number of People Aged 20-79 with Diabetes
- Undiagnosed Diabetes
- Healthcare Expenditure Associated with Diabetes
Chapter 4 Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices
- Introduction to Blood Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Systems and Devices
- Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
- SMBG Market Structure
- Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Blood Glucose Devices
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems
- History and Development of CGM Systems
Chapter 5 Insulin Delivery Devices
- Introduction to Insulin Delivery Devices
- Insulin Syringes
- Advantages of Using Insulin Syringes
- Disadvantages of Using Insulin Syringes
- Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Insulin Syringes
- Insulin Delivery Pen Devices
- Disposable Insulin Pens
- Reusable Insulin Pens
- Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Insulin Delivery Pen Devices
- Insulin Jet Injectors
- Advantages of Using Insulin Jet injectors
- Disadvantages of Using Insulin Jet injectors
- External Insulin Pumps
- Advantages of Insulin Pumps
- Disadvantages of Insulin Pumps
- Latest Technological Advances and Developments in Insulin Pump Systems
- Implantable Insulin Pumps
- Closed-Loop Artificial Pancreas
- Bionic Pancreas
- The Artificial Pancreas (the Physiological Approach)
- Insulin Inhalers
- Advantages of Insulin Inhalers
- Disadvantages of Insulin Inhalers
- Types of Insulin Inhalers
- Insulin Patches
- Prometheon Pharma
- CeQur SA
- EOFlow
- Zenomics Inc.
- Oral Insulin Delivery
- Novo Nordisk and NIH Funds Research at MIT
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- Diabetology Ltd.
Chapter 6 Antidiabetic Medications
- Introduction
- Classification and Types of Antidiabetic Medications
- Injectable Therapies for Diabetes
- Oral Antidiabetic Drugs (OADs)
- Facing the Patent Cliff
- Latest Technological Advances, Developments and Product Pipelines for Diabetic Medications
- Current Product Pipeline
- Other Potential Therapies Currently Under Investigation
Chapter 7 Regional Markets for Diabetes Treatments
- Introduction
- Global Market for Diabetes Treatments
- Regional Overview
- North American Market for Diabetes Treatments
- European Market for Diabetes Treatments
- Asia-Pacific Market for Diabetes Treatments
- Latin American Market for Diabetes Treatments
- Middle Eastern and African Market for Diabetes Treatments
- Market Factors Driving the Growth and Development of the Diabetic Pharmaceutical Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 8 Global Market for Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Products
- Introduction
- Global Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Product Market
- Overview of the Regional Markets
- Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Product Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Global Market Share Analysis
- Glucose Monitoring and Diagnostic Products
- Blood Glucose Test Strips, Glucose Meters, Lancets and Lancet Devices
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Products
Chapter 9 Global Market for Insulin Delivery Products and Devices
- Introduction
- Global Insulin Delivery Products and Devices Market
- Overview of the Regional Markets
- Insulin Delivery Products and Device Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 10 Global Market for Antidiabetic Pharmaceuticals
- Introduction
- Global Antidiabetic Pharmaceutical Market
- Overview of the Regional Markets
- Antidiabetic Pharmaceuticals Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Introduction
- Tier 1 Major Multinational Medical Device Corporations
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bayer Ag
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Beckman Coulter (Part Of Danaher)
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Insulet Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lifescan Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Pfizer Inc.
- Roche (Formerly Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)
- Sanofi S.A.
- Terumo Corp.
- Tier 2 Entrepreneurial Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Agamatrix Inc.
- Altucell Inc.
- Beta-O2 Technologies
- Betalin Therapeutics
- Dariohealth Corp.
- Dexcom Inc.
- Evotec Se
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Mesoblast Ltd.
- Nextcell Pharma Ab
- Orgenesis Inc.
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (Subsidiary Of Smith & Nephew Plc)
- Senseonics Holdings Inc.
- Sernova Corp.
- Seraxis Inc.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Valeritas Holdings Inc.
- Viacyte Inc.
- VTV Therapeutics Inc.
- Unicyte Ag
- Ypsomed Holding Ag
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7re0i
