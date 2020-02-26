New York, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kombucha Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Flavor, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491669/?utm_source=GNW



The global kombucha market size is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 7.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period, according to the report. Rising consumer consciousness regarding consuming healthy food and beverages and leading a healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth.



Kombucha is a fermented tea, which falls under the functional beverage industry.Probiotic products and kombucha have similar characteristics.



It helps balance friendly bacteria in the digestive tract, which improves the immune system. Increasing shift of consumers from dairy products to effective and efficient probiotic products is expected to boost the demand in the forthcoming years.



Kombucha also helps fight cancer, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases.It has the ability to detoxify the body, boost energy levels, increase metabolism, rebuild connective tissue, and reduce headaches.



It is rich in bacterial acids and enzymes produced by the human body and uses them to detoxify the system, thus decreasing the pancreatic load and easing the burden on the liver. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of kombucha is anticipated to drive the demand for the product in dietary supplements, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



In terms of flavor, the kombucha market is segmented into original and flavored kombucha. Flavored kombucha is expected to continue holding the leading market share and register the fastest CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period. Easy availability and customization in terms of the added flavor is one significant advantage, which is driving the segment growth. In addition, availability of inexpensive kombucha home brewing kits is driving the production, by giving them the power to experiment with flavors.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• North America emerged as the largest regional in kombucha market in 2019, attributed to growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product

• Kombucha sales through supermarket is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to ease of conducting marketing campaigns and availability of a wide range of products from different manufacturers

• Consumers are increasingly buying kombucha through online shopping portals due to its convenience factorized by direct to doorstep services, driving the growth of the segment in the forthcoming year.s

• The global kombucha market is fragmented with the presence of numerous market participants. The key players include GT’s Living Food; PepsiCo; Reed’s Inc.; The Hain Celestial Company; KeVita Inc.; Buchi Kombucha; LIVE Beverages; and RedBull

