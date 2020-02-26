BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Joan Groleau to its prestigious list of 2020 Channel Chiefs. This marks her fourth consecutive year on the list, which recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation, and growth for the IT channel. Groleau serves as Senior Director, Global Partner Programs at Progress, having recently joined the team from Ipswitch , which was acquired by Progress in May 2019.



“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

Joan Groleau was recently appointed the leader of Progress’ expansive partner program after managing Ipswitch’s North American channel program for the past four years. In the first few months of her new role, Groleau has made an immense impact: growing new business by more than 10%, overseeing the quick and seamless integration of Ipswitch products into the partner ecosystem, and launching a new global partner program, Progress® Accelerate℠, which supports all Progress partners with tools and resources to help them grow, compete and win.

“I am delighted to be recognized for this prestigious industry award, at a time when the Progress channel has never been stronger,” said Joan Groleau. “Our new partner program brings together Progress’ most successful channel initiatives into a single, cohesive program that will benefit partners and customers alike, and is key to the growth and success of our organization.”

Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships. In addition to this year’s honor, Groleau was recognized as one of CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel for the fourth consecutive year and a CRN Channel Chief in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

Additional Resources



Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, Progress Accelerate, and Ipswitch are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.