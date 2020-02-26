SalMar invites to a capital markets day on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th of June 2020

Preliminary agenda

Monday 15th of June:

Start on Frøya: 1300 CET

Welcome and company presentations at Frøya kultur- og kompetansesenter

Guided tour at InnovaMar

Dinner at Hotell Frøya

Tuesday 16th of June:

Start 0800 CET

Company presentations at Frøya kultur- og kompetansesenter

Visit to traditional farming facility and Ocean Farm 1

Summary and Q&A

Practical information

The capital markets day will be held at Frøya kultur- og kompetansesenter and Hotell Frøya.

As the facilities at Frøya are limited, SalMar cannot guarantee that all interested parties can participate, but will seek to accommodate as many as possible.

Local transport will be arranged (by bus) on Monday 15th of June at 09:00 CET from the airport in Trondheim, Værnes, to Frøya. Return trip from Frøya on Tuesday 16th of June at 15:15 CET (time to Værnes is approx. four hours).

Accommodation is reserved for at Hotell Frøya (Frøya), www.hotellfroya.no , which the participants themselves need to pay for.

A detailed program, including details on local transport to/ from Hitra/ Frøya and accommodation will be sent all registered participants on Wednesday 20th of May 2020.

Registration must be completed by Monday 27th of April 2020 at 16:00 CET.

For more information and registration, please see the company website: www.salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



