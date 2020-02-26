Valmet Oyj’s press release on February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply the final stage of its four-stage forming section rebuild to Stora Enso’s Skoghall Mill in Sweden. The target of Valmet’s four-stage development project is to further improve production capabilities of the Stora Enso Skoghall Mill forming section.

The latest order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“Innovation and continuous long-term development describe well our cooperation with Valmet. Together we came up with a solution that fulfils our targets for this upgrade project,” says Marie Morin, Mill Director from Stora Enso.



“Stora Enso Skoghall Mill is committed to long-term development of its machines. This type of cooperation is based on trust and openness and we look forward to successfully conclude the last phase of this project,” says Kirsi Peltola, Sales Manager from Valmet.

Valmet supplied the first stage in 2017 and has since then upgraded other parts of the forming section step-by-step on an annual basis. The last stage of the rebuild will be started up at the end of year 2020.

Information about the customer Stora Enso

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. The company employs some 26,000 people in more than 30 countries. Skoghall Mill in western Sweden is a modern world-class producer of cartonboard for demanding consumer packaging and printing purposes, including liquid packaging and dry foodstuffs board.



