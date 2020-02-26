Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Flavors Market By Source (Nature Identical, Artificial and Natural), By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Confectionary and Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian flavors market stood at $414 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% to surpass $875 million by 2024, on account of increasing youth population, growing urbanization and hence, the rising demand for various packaged food products across the country.



Additionally, increasing disposable income of middle-class urban population, innovative marketing and promotional strategies of companies offering a variety of options of flavored food products coupled with changing taste preferences of consumers is expected to encourage the growth of the Indian flavors market through 2024.



On the basis of source, the Indian flavors market has been categorized into nature identical flavors, artificial flavors and natural flavors. Nature identical flavors captured half of the market in 2018 and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period as well owing to strong consumer perception about nature identical flavors being safer for health and availability of numerous options in the category.



Some of the leading players in the Indian flavors market are International Flavors and Fragrances India Private Limited, Givaudan (India) Private Limited, Symrise Private Limited, Firmenich Aromatics (India) Private Limited, and S H Kelkar & Company Limited.



Years Considered for the Study



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objectives of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Indian flavors market size.

To classify and forecast the Indian flavors market based on source type, application and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian flavors market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Indian flavors market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Indian flavors market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer/Customer Insights

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Sources of Information

4.3. Preferred Mode of Buying

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.5. Frequency of Purchase & Usage



5. Global Flavors Market Overview



6. India Flavors Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Source Type (Nature identical flavors, Natural flavors and Artificial flavors)

6.2.2. By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Confectionary and others)

6.2.3. By Region (North, East, South and West)

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Source Type, By Region)



7. India Nature Identical Flavors Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Confectionary and Others)



8. India Natural Flavors Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Confectionary and Others)



9. India Artificial Flavors Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dairy, Confectionary & Others)



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Import - Export Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers/Opportunities

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

14.2.1. International Flavors and Fragrances India Private Limited

14.2.2. Givaudan (India) Private Limited

14.2.3. Symrise Private Limited

14.2.4. Firmenich Aromatics (India) Private Limited

14.2.5. S H Kelkar and Company Limited

14.2.6. Flavaroma Flavors and Fragrances Private Limited

14.2.7. Ultra International Limited

14.2.8. Oriental Aromatics

14.2.9. Synthite

14.2.10. Sonarome Private Limited

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toduak

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900