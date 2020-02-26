Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Study, 2013-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in India stood at 588 KTPA in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2030 to reach 1,287 KTPA by 2030.



Increasing usage of wastewater treatment chemicals in various end-use industries such as chemicals, distilleries, food & dairy, pulp & paper, sugar, textile, bleaching and tannery for its properties such as detection and removal of odor, removal of chemical and organic matter is expected to boost the market. Moreover, growing population and increasing environmental concerns are expected to fuel demand for these chemicals.



Furthermore, escalating wastewater treatment chemicals use across various applications such as breweries, sewage treatment plants, wastewater treatment plants, industrial effluent treatment systems, process water treatment systems, oily water treatment systems and power plants is anticipated to have a positive impact on the country's water and wastewater treatment chemicals market during 2019-2030.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are NALCO Water India Limited, SUEZ India Private Limited, Ion Exchange India Limited, Thermax India Limited, Chembond Chemicals Limted, Vasu Chemicals, etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2030

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand, production, inventory, and the demand-supply gap in India.

To categorize water and wastewater treatment chemicals demand based on type, end-use, sales channel and region.

To study trade dynamics and company share in the Indian water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

To identify major customers in the Indian water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

To evaluate and forecast water and wastewater treatment chemicals pricing by type in India.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Indian water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

To identify major news and deals in the Indian water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product & Technology Overview



2. India Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Demand-Supply Scenario, 2013-2030, By Volume

2.1. Demand

2.2. Supply

2.3. Gap

2.4. Inventory



3. India Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Demand Outlook, 2013-2030, By Volume

3.1. By End Use

3.2. By Type

3.3. By Sales Channel

3.4. By Region

3.5. By Company



4. Pricing, By Grade

4.1. Daily

4.2. Monthly (Historical & Forecast)

4.3. Quarterly (Historical & Forecast)

4.4. Yearly (Historical & Forecast)



5. Trade Dynamics, 2013-2019

5.1. Top Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

5.2. Top Importing Countries (Value & Volume)



6. List of Major Consumers

6.1. Grade-Wise & Location-Wise Monthly Consumption



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1.1. Basic Details

7.1.1.2. Financials

7.1.1.3. Segmental/Product Information

7.1.1.4. Expansion Plans

7.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

7.1.1.6. Key Strategy



8. Top News / Deals



