Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Smart Stadium Market By Software (Digital Content Management, Stadium & Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management & Others), By Service, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European smart stadium market was valued at $1,764.48 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% to reach $5,787.4 million by 2024, owing to increasing number of international and national sporting events and strict security regulations by sports governing bodies.

Smart stadium has numerous advantages such as efficient fan management system, information related to parking availability, seat upgrades, concessions, and updates and stats on mobile phone. Moreover, technological advancements and growing sports popularity are expected to drive the region's smart stadium market during forecast period. Moreover, Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing implementation of digital technologies by stadium owners is further driving the smart stadium market of Europe.



Based on software, the market can be segmented into digital content management, building automation, event management, stadium & public security and others. Stadium & Public security segment dominates the Europe smart stadium market as the stadium owners are more inclined towards securing the public and thus making crowd management easier and more efficient.

Moreover, the region has strict regulations regarding public security. Digital content management register significant growth during the coming years, backed by increasing inclination of stadium owners towards sharing digital content with users so that they can avail benefits and offers.

On the basis of service, deployment & integration segment accounts for the largest market share, as it helps to streamline business applications by integrating various models of the day-to-day operations.



Increasingly strict norms by sports governing bodies and technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the market in coming years. In terms of regional analysis, the market for smart stadium has been segmented into Germany, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland and Russia.



Major companies operating in the region's smart stadium market recorded high sales volume in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

List of major players operating in the region include Huawei Technology Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Johnson Controls International plc , NTT Communications Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd., Intechnology Plc., GP Smart Stadium, and Schneider Electric SE.

Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players in smart stadium market to magnify their customer base and expand sales & distribution networks.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the Europe smart stadium market size.

To classify and forecast the Europe smart stadium market based on software, service and country.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Europe smart stadium market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Europe smart stadium market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Europe smart stadium market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Europe smart stadium market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Europe Smart Stadium Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Software (Digital Content Management; Stadium & Public Security; Building Automation; Event Management; Others)

4.2.2. By Service (Consulting; Deployment & Integration; Support & Maintenance)

4.2.3. By Country

4.2.4. By Company

4.3. Market Attractive Index

4.4. Germany Smart Stadium Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.4.1.1. By Value

4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.4.2.1. By Software

4.4.2.2. By Service

4.5. United Kingdom Smart Stadium Market Outlook

4.6. France Smart Stadium Market Outlook

4.7. Russia Smart Stadium Market Outlook

4.8. Spain Smart Stadium Market Outlook

4.9. Italy Smart Stadium Market Outlook

4.10. Poland Smart Stadium Market Outlook



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

7.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

7.3. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.4. Johnson Controls International PLC

7.5. Honeywell International Inc.

7.6. Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd.

7.7. NTT Communications Corporation

7.8. Intechnology PLC

7.9. GP Smart Stadium

7.10. Schneider Electric SE



8. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nv6q09

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900