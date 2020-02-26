Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "German Cannabis Vape Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers presented data about medical and recreational cannabis products available on the market at the date of report. The report includes main players engaged in cannabis supply chain in Germany.

German medical cannabis industry has no registry of patients. Estimated number of medical cannabis consumers defined in range from 12,000 to as high as 60,000.

Products sold in 2019 in Europe as medical cannabis without marketing authorization included:

Whole flower

Flower used for magistral preparations dispensed in pharmacies

Ground flower

Full-spectrum extracts

Magistral preparations that contain dronabinol

Sativex and Canemes are sold in several European countries as registered medicines

No domestic cultivation currently takes place in Germany, and the first German harvest is not expected until the end of 2020, meaning the market is fully dependent on imports. Even when domestic production starts functioning, it isn't expected to be enough to meet actual demand, so imports likely will be needed to cover the gap.



