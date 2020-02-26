Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negotiating & Influencing Skills" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An interactive masterclass that takes you through the art of negotiation and influence using proven research and practical and insightful techniques used to garner buy-in.

You will be given tools to help you communicate authentically, and be understood to maximise the outcomes for you and your organisation.

Agenda (08:45-14.45)

  • 08:45 Registrations and coffee
  • 09:00 Introductions
  • 09:15 Part 1, Underpinning models
  • 10:45 Coffee Break
  • 11:00 Part 2, Influencing skills
  • 12:30 Lunch break
  • 13:15 Part 3, Working with difference
  • 14:45 Coffee Break
  • 15:00 Part 4, Negotiating
  • 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
  • 16:45 Finish

