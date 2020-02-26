Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "People - Talent Resourcing, Retention, Development and Competency Frameworks" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Talented in-house lawyers with drive are in high demand. In a candidate-driven market, it is increasingly difficult to nurture in-house talent and create an employee experience that ensures loyalty and commitment to the organisation.
This masterclass covers identifying skills gaps and attracting and retaining talent.
Course Time: 08:45-16:45
Agenda
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsvk23
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: