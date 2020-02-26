Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "People - Talent Resourcing, Retention, Development and Competency Frameworks" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Talented in-house lawyers with drive are in high demand. In a candidate-driven market, it is increasingly difficult to nurture in-house talent and create an employee experience that ensures loyalty and commitment to the organisation.

This masterclass covers identifying skills gaps and attracting and retaining talent.

Course Time: 08:45-16:45

Agenda



08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Your people strategy

10:45 Coffee Break

11:00 Part 2, Developing a competency framework and succession planning

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Talent - meaning and measurement

14:45 Coffee Break

15:00 Part 4, Attracting and recruiting talent

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

