Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Biochar Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America biochar market will flourish with a CAGR of 12.69% in terms of revenue and 10.75% in terms of volume for the forecast period of 2019-2027.



The US and Canada together cover the biochar market in the North American region. The high availability of agricultural and forestry waste drives the biochar market in North America. Moreover, various efforts to commercialize the production and application of biochar products along with the standardization of biochar manufacturing facilities have been boosting the development of the biochar market. Furthermore, regional groups, such as Canadian Biochar, Alberta Biochar, Illinois Biochar, and Florida Biochar, have been taking initiatives to focus on the development and demonstration of biochar technologies.



Canada is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the biochar market during the forecasted period. Large reserves of biomass for biochar production are available in Canada, which is five times larger than the annual requirements. This would help in balancing total carbon emissions and boost the growth of the biochar market.



Moreover, different organizations such as Canadian Biochar, Alberta Biochar, Biochar Ontario, and Biochar Quebec have been taking initiatives that are focused on developing biochar as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve soil fertility, waste management, and revenue generation. Efforts made to commercialize and market biochar are further predicted to increase standardization in the manufacturing of biochar, which will help to fuel the overall biochar market in Canada.



Pacific Biochar, Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Biochar Now, LLC, Biogreen-Energy, Tolero Energy, Airex Energy, Phoenix Energy, Earth Systems Pty Ltd., and AirTerra are some of the prominent competitors in the biochar market.



Key Topics Covered



1. North America Biochar Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Leads the Biochar Market in Terms of Revenue and Volume

2.2.2. Pyrolysis is the Most Preferred Technique for the Production of Biochar

2.2.3. Agriculture & Livestock Application to Dominate the Application Segment

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Water and Ash Content

2.4.2. Bulk Density and Absorption Capacity

2.4.3. Price

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.7.1. Raw Material

2.7.2. Manufacturers

2.7.3. Distributors & Retailers

2.7.4. End-Users

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Advantages such as Soil Enhancement and Carbon Reduction are Driving the Adoption of Biochar

2.9.2. Constant Production as a By-Product of Biomass

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. High Cost of Biochar

2.10.2. Possibility of Contamination from Feedstock

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Widespread Availability and Low Cost of Feedstock

2.11.2. Governmental Initiatives

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Need for Incentives and Tax Rebates

2.12.2. Requirement for More Demonstration Projects



3. North America Biochar Market Outlook - By Application (In Terms of Value: $ Million)

3.1. Agriculture and Livestock

3.2. Air, Soil and Water Treatment

3.3. Horticulture

3.4. Industries



4. North America Biochar Market Outlook - By Feedstock (In Terms of Value: $ Million)

4.1. Forestry Waste

4.2. Agriculture Waste

4.3. Biomass Plantation

4.4. Residential Waste

4.5. Animal Manure



5. North America Biochar Market Outlook - By Technology (In Terms of Value: $ Million)

5.1. Slow Pyrolysis

5.2. Fast Pyrolysis

5.3. Gasification

5.4. Intermediate Pyrolysis

5.5. Hydrothermal Carbonization

5.6. Microwave Pyrolysis



6. North America Biochar Market - Regional Outlook (In Terms of Value: $ Million & In Terms of Volume: Kiloton)

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Agri-Tech Producers LLC

7.2. Pacific Biochar

7.3. Biochar Now

7.4. Biogreen-Energy

7.5. Tolero Energy

7.6. Cool Planet Energy System

7.7. Airex Energy

7.8. Arsta Eco

7.9. Carbon Gold

7.10. Phoenix Energy

7.11. Earth Systems

7.12. Air Terra



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpnwtl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900