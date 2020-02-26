Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Global Car Rental Industry Profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-2018, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global car rental market. Includes market size & segmentation data, textual & graphical analysis of market growth trends, and leading companies.



Key Highlights

The car rental market is defined as revenues generated by car rental companies for self-drive cars for hire. The market value is mainly made up of car rentals for business, leisure purposes and Insurance Replacement. Market volumes represent the size of the rental car fleet within the respective countries. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report were calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

The global car rental market had total revenues of $74.3bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2014 and 2018.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total fleet size of 6,657.2 thousand cars in 2018.

The largest car rental company in the world, Enterprise CarShare, created an automated means by which vehicles can be rented by the hour. Expectations are that such services will become commonplace across the car rental market.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global car rental Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global car rental Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key car rental Market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global car rental Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume.

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global car rental Market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the global car rental Market in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global car rental Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global car rental Market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive Landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Car Rental

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

3.7. Country data



4 Car Rental in Asia-Pacific



5 Car Rental in Europe



6 Car Rental in France



7 Car Rental in Germany



8 Car Rental in Australia



9 Car Rental in Brazil



10 Car Rental in Canada



11 Car Rental in China



12 Car Rental in India



13 Car Rental in Indonesia



14 Car Rental in Italy



15 Car Rental in Japan



16 Car Rental in Mexico



17 Car Rental in The Netherlands



18 Car Rental in North America



19 Car Rental in Russia



20 Car Rental in Scandinavia



21 Car Rental in Singapore



22 Car Rental in South Africa



23 Car Rental in South Korea



24 Car Rental in Spain



25 Car Rental in Turkey



26 Car Rental in the United Kingdom



27 Car Rental in the United States



28 Company Profiles

28.1. ADA S.A.

28.2. Unidas S.A.

28.3. CanaDream Corp.

28.4. Sunwing Travel Group Inc.

28.5. CAR Inc.

28.6. eHi Car Services Limited

28.7. Carzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd.

28.8. Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.

28.9. PT Serasi Autoraya

28.10. Alamo Rent a Car LLC

28.11. Royal Rent a Car SA de CV

28.12. KAV Car Hire

28.13. Ace Drive Pte Ltd

28.14. Cabs Car Hire (Pty) Ltd.

28.15. AJ Rent a Car Co. Ltd.

28.16. Europcar S.A.

28.17. Enterprise Holdings Inc.

28.18. Sixt SE

28.19. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

28.20. Avis Budget Group Inc.

28.21. Booking Holdings Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kdbhj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900