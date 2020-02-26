Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Car Rental Industry Profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-2018, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global car rental market. Includes market size & segmentation data, textual & graphical analysis of market growth trends, and leading companies.
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Competitive Landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Car Rental
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
3.7. Country data
4 Car Rental in Asia-Pacific
5 Car Rental in Europe
6 Car Rental in France
7 Car Rental in Germany
8 Car Rental in Australia
9 Car Rental in Brazil
10 Car Rental in Canada
11 Car Rental in China
12 Car Rental in India
13 Car Rental in Indonesia
14 Car Rental in Italy
15 Car Rental in Japan
16 Car Rental in Mexico
17 Car Rental in The Netherlands
18 Car Rental in North America
19 Car Rental in Russia
20 Car Rental in Scandinavia
21 Car Rental in Singapore
22 Car Rental in South Africa
23 Car Rental in South Korea
24 Car Rental in Spain
25 Car Rental in Turkey
26 Car Rental in the United Kingdom
27 Car Rental in the United States
28 Company Profiles
28.1. ADA S.A.
28.2. Unidas S.A.
28.3. CanaDream Corp.
28.4. Sunwing Travel Group Inc.
28.5. CAR Inc.
28.6. eHi Car Services Limited
28.7. Carzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd.
28.8. Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.
28.9. PT Serasi Autoraya
28.10. Alamo Rent a Car LLC
28.11. Royal Rent a Car SA de CV
28.12. KAV Car Hire
28.13. Ace Drive Pte Ltd
28.14. Cabs Car Hire (Pty) Ltd.
28.15. AJ Rent a Car Co. Ltd.
28.16. Europcar S.A.
28.17. Enterprise Holdings Inc.
28.18. Sixt SE
28.19. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.
28.20. Avis Budget Group Inc.
28.21. Booking Holdings Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kdbhj
