The U.S. concrete floor coatings market size is projected to reach approximately USD 512.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising green building practices in the country are projected to fuel the growth.



Green buildings offer better cost-effective advantages over conventional buildings and thus are gaining popularity.These structures reduce the overall load on metal structures, are sustainable, consume approximately one-third of the amount of energy as compared to conventional buildings, and are capable of improving the indoor air quality.



Green buildings involve the use of materials that tend to have minimal impact on the environment. The demand for green buildings is expected to ascend owing to the promotion and adoption of health safety policies in construction sector, which in turn is anticipated to potentially fuel the market growth.



On the basis of product, epoxy concrete floor coatings is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The high adoption rate of these types of coatings in flooring industry on account of excellent properties including improved durability and superior toughness is projected to have a significant impact in the next six years. These coatings are either water-based or solvent-based.



Based on concrete floor product type, polished segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.Polished concrete floor is gaining popularity in various application such as warehouse, retail outlet, hotels and restaurants, office building, private residence, and showrooms.



Several benefits such as low cost, durability, and easy to clean nature is fueling the demand for polished concrete floor in U.S.



On the basis of application, residential sector is expected to continue its dominance in the country. The tight supply of new housing units coupled with the arrival of millennials is expected to generate a boost for the housing prices in U.S. Rising construction activities and infrastructure development in the state of California are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth. In addition, residential construction is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the numerous upcoming real estate projects in the country. Furthermore, the rise in consumer disposable income and growing consumer attention toward home improvement is anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Epoxy concrete floor coatings is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period

• Commercial is expected to emerge as the fastest growing application segment in the forthcoming years

• Polyurethane segment is potentially fueling the market growth owing to its rising demand in various application

• Manufacturers engage in various strategic initiatives which is expected to boost the growth of the U.S. concrete floor coatings market. For instance, in December 2018, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA signed an agreement to acquire Aislantes Nacionales S.A., a major player in Chilean building materials and tile adhesive market. The move was intended to strengthen Henkel’s product portfolio through targeted investments and position in Latin American market

