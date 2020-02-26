Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platinum Group Metals (PGM) 10-Year Projections" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since the 1980s, the fundamental statistics and analysis have explained the state of the platinum group metals markets. And they provide a firm, sober, analytical understanding of how the markets for platinum, palladium, and rhodium are likely to unfold over the next 10 years.

Palladium and Rhodium are at record prices.

Platinum prices meanwhile defy any suggestion of rising.

Some believe fuel cells will add enormous platinum demand.

Others believe EVs will eliminate PGM use in autos.

The report analyzes the PGM market fundamentals that will drive metal prices over the coming decade.



This report contains projections through 2029 for:

Global platinum, palladium, and rhodium mine supply,

Secondary or scrap supply,

Investment demand,

Fabrication demand by end-use, and

Prices on real and nominal bases.

The report uses both a top-down macroeconomic and bottom-up fundamental microeconomic research to build projections for various market fundamentals. In addition to providing forecasts, the report also contains a wealth of historical data going back to the middle of the 1970s, helping to provide a deeper perspective on these markets and their evolution through time.



Included with the report is an excel data pack of supply, demand, and price statistics for all three PGMs covered in this report.

