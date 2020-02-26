Dublin, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global research antibodies market to grow with a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



This report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on research antibodies market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on research antibodies market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global research antibodies market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global research antibodies market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in the number of R&D activities by pharma companies for product

Rise in geriatric population and lack of available treatments

2) Restraints

High cost and time involved in antibody development process

3) Opportunities

Increasing funding for proteomics research and drug discovery

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the research antibodies market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the research antibodies market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global research antibodies market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Research Antibodies Market Highlights

2.2. Research Antibodies Market Projection

2.3. Research Antibodies Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Research Antibodies Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Research Antibodies Market



4. Research Antibodies Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Research Antibodies Market by Product

5.1. Antibodies

5.1.1. Mouse

5.1.2. Rabbit

5.1.3. Others

5.2. Reagents

5.2.1. Stains & Dyes

5.2.2. Media & Sera

5.2.3. Buffers

5.2.4. Enzymes

5.2.5. Others



6. Global Research Antibodies Market by Technology

6.1. Western Blotting

6.2. Flow Cytometry

6.3. Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

6.4. Immunohistochemistry

6.5. Immunofluorescence

6.6. Others



7. Global Research Antibodies Market by Application

7.1. Proteomics

7.2. Drug Development

7.3. Genomics

7.4. Other



8. Global Research Antibodies Market by End-user

8.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

8.2. Academic & Research Institutes

8.3. Contract Research Organizations



9. Global Research Antibodies Market by Region

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Research Antibodies Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Merck Group

10.2.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2.3. Abcam PLC

10.2.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.2.5. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

10.2.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.2.7. Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.2.8. GenScript

10.2.9. Danaher Corporation

10.2.10. PerkinElmer Inc.



