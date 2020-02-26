Electric Vehicle Market is forecasted to grow at 23.5% with factors such as government initiatives towards promoting electric vehicles stalling the growth of the global electric vehicle market



Government initiatives to control vehicle emissions and strong investment from the vehicle manufacturer are the factors for the market growth.

If you are involved in the Electric Vehicle industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Battery Cells & Packs, On-Board Charger, Infotainment System, Others), Propulsion Type {Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)}, Charging Station Type (Normal Charging, Super Charging), Class (Mid-Priced, Luxury), Power Train (Parallel Hybrid, Series Hybrid, Combined Hybrid), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles), Country.

To comprehend Global Electric Vehicle Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Electric Vehicle market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

New Electric Vehicle Market Developments in 2019

Daimler Trucks & Buse formed agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) for lithium-ion battery cell modules in September 2019.





Hyundai Motor UK a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company has been awarded by Next Green Car Award for their Kona electric car at Family Car of the Year 2018 event





BMW AG introduced new electric Mini concept for USD 36,400 for Europe market in July 2019

Further, this report classifies the Electric Vehicle Market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Huge Investment by Automakers for Electric Vehicles and New Technology Penetration

Electric vehicle market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in automotive industry with electric vehicle sales, components sales, impact of technological development in batteries and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the electric vehicle market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Key Players of Global Electric Vehicle Market

Ford Motor Company, General Motors, AUDI AG, Kia Motors Corporation, Groupe Renault, Groupe PSA, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, JAC, Tesla, Daimler AG, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Company, BYD Company Ltd., Continental AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Nissan Motor Co., LTD., Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., among others.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Government Fleets, Transport Agencies, Personal Consumers.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Regional Growth Analysis of Electric Vehicle Market

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Market is expected to gain CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027



is expected to gain in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 Europe Electric Vehicle Market is expected to gain CAGR of 24.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 300,007.94 million by 2027 from USD 52,124.97 million in 2019



is expected to gain CAGR of 24.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 300,007.94 million by 2027 from million in 2019 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Market is expected to gain CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 80,611.92 million by 2027 from USD 17,131.98 million in 2019



is expected to gain CAGR of 21.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach million by 2027 from USD 17,131.98 million in 2019 North America Electric Vehicle Market is expected to gain CAGR of 22.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 202,861.92 million by 2027 from USD 39,731.62 million in 2019.

